Jurgen Klinsmann resigns as Hertha Berlin boss on Facebook after 76 days

FORMER GERMANY COACH Jurgen Klinsmann has resigned as manager of Hertha Berlin, 76 days after taking up the role from Ante Covic.

The 55-year-old announced his decision on Facebook, adding that he will return to being a supervisory board member.

The ex-striker claimed three wins over his 10 matches in charge and had to scramble to renew his coaching license with the DFB in order to take charge of the team for the January meeting with Bayern Munich.

“This time was extremely exciting for me and brought many interesting new insights,” Klinsmann wrote before highlighting that, under his watch, Hertha have nudged six points clear of the relegation zone.

“As a head coach, however, I also need the trust of the people (involved in the club), which is not yet done. Especially in the relegation fight, unity, cohesion and focus on the essentials are the most important elements.

“If they are not guaranteed, I can’t take advantage of my potential as a trainer and can’t live up to my responsibility.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!