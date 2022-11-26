Iran boss Queiroz calls Jurgen Klinsmann out on Twitter over 'their culture' comments

IRAN MANAGER CARLOS Queiroz has taken to Twitter to condemn comments made by Jurgen Klinsmann on BBC’s coverage of his side’s 2-0 World Cup win over Wales.

Queiroz also called on Klinsmann to resign from his role on Fifa’s Technical Committee.

Speaking over a montage of fouls and committed by Iran players during the win against Wales, Klinsmann said Iran “worked the referee”, claiming it is their “culture” to do so. The same montage did not include footage of Wales’ goalkeeper Wayne Hennessy kicking Iran striker Mehdi Taremi by accident as he came for a ball outside his box, for which he received the first red card of the tournament.

“That’s their culture, that’s their way of doing it”, said Klinsmann. “That’s why Carlos Queiroz fits really well with the Iranian national team. He struggled in South America, failed to qualify with Colombia then failed to qualify with Egypt as well. Just before the World Cup he went back and guided Iran where he worked for a long time. This is not by coincidence, it is all purposely. It is part of their culture and how they play it, they worked the referee perfectly. The bench was always jumping up and working the linesman and the fourth official on the sideline.

“They’re constantly in your ear and your face. [Wales striker] Kieffer Moore will probably tell you some stories after this game, he had a lot of little incidents out there that we didn’t see. This is their culture, they kind of make you lose your focus and concentration, what’s really important to you.”

Queiroz took to Twitter to post his response, calling Klinsmann’s comments “a disgrace to football”, inviting him to Iran’s training base and then saying he should resign from his tournament role with Fifa before that visit.

Klinsmann is part of Fifa’s technical committee for the competition, which is headed by Arsene Wenger and will provide tactical and analytical insight into the World Cup.

Dear Jurgen;



You took the initiative to call me Carlos, so I believe it is proper to call you Jurgen. Right?



Even not knowing me personally, you question my character with a typical prejudiced judgment of superiority.

(...) pic.twitter.com/JAq0l7Yp6n — Carlos Queiroz (@Carlos_Queiroz) November 26, 2022

“Dear Jurgen, You took the initiative to call me Carlos, so I believe it is proper to call you Jurgen, right?”, posted Queiroz. “Even not knowing me personally, you question my character with a typical prejudiced judgment of superiority.

“No matter how much I can respect what you did inside the pitch, those remarks about Iran Culture, Iran National Team and my Players are a disgrace to football. Nobody can hurt our integrity if it is not at our level, of course.

“Even saying so, we would like to invite you as our guest, to come to our National Team Camp, socialize with Iran players and learn from them about the Country, the people of Iran, the poets and art, the algebra, all the millennial Persian culture and also listen from our players how much they love and respect Football. “As American/German, we understand your no support [sic]. No problem. And despite your outrageous remarks on BBC trying to undermine our efforts, sacrifices and skills, we promise you that we will not produce any judgments regarding your culture, roots and background and that you will always be welcome to our Family.

“At the same time, we just want to follow with full attention what will be the decision of Fifa regarding your position as a member of Qatar 2022 Technical Study Group. Because, obviously, we expect you to resign before you visit our camp.”

Iran face a side the country in which Klinsmann now resides, the USA, in their final group game next Tuesday, where a win will guarantee progress to the knockout phase.

