Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 20 October 2021
Advertisement

‘Three dirty points’ satisfy Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool edge Atletico Madrid win

Having taken an early 2-0 lead through Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita, Klopp’s side were pegged back.

By Press Association Wednesday 20 Oct 2021, 7:52 AM
1 hour ago 1,209 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5579277

LIVERPOOL MANAGER Jurgen Klopp took great satisfaction in “three dirty points” after a wild 3-2 Champions League win over 10-man Atletico Madrid in the Wanda Metropolitano.

Having taken an early 2-0 lead through Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita, Klopp’s side were pegged back by an Antoine Griezmann double before half-time.

Griezmann was sent off after the break to give Liverpool a numerical advantage and Salah’s penalty put them ahead with 12 minutes to go.

But it still required a reversal of his decision to award Atletico a spot-kick by referee Daniel Siebert after reviewing the pitchside monitor for the visitors to make it three wins from three in Group B.

“We still had to defend with all we had because even with 10 men they were quite intense to play,” said Klopp.

“But the dirty three points are very often the most important, and they were dirty tonight of course.

“It was not our best football but we got them and that’s a big step.

“When these two teams face each other then some drama I would say is guaranteed. Both teams are proper fighting units, are used to fighting for the things they want to reach.

“The story of the game is a special one because you don’t very often go 2-0 up against Atletico after 13 minutes.

“The human brain can be your biggest enemy. We misunderstood that situation completely: we wanted to control the game in the wrong way, we played in the wrong spaces and obviously gave two cheap goals away.

“I told the boys at half-time, it’s really positive because we know much more now than we knew before the game about them, we just have to use the right spaces.

“That’s what we tried to do, but then obviously the game got even more dramatic because of the decisions and the things that happened.”

Victory not only gave Liverpool a five-point lead in their group, with them able to secure qualification next time out at home to Atletico, but extended their unbeaten run to 21 matches in all competitions, their longest sequence without defeat since a run of 24 from January to May 1989.

Salah’s two goals took him to 31 in the Champions League for the club, passing Steven Gerrard’s record to become the Reds’ leading scorer in Europe’s premier competition.

By taking his tally to 12 in 11 matches the Egypt international also set another record, becoming the first Liverpool player to score in nine consecutive matches.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Griezmann’s sending-off and the overturned penalty were the final straw for Atleti boss Diego Simeone, who ran down the tunnel at the end without shaking hands – much to Klopp’s initial annoyance.

2.63169795 Antoine Griezmann was sent off after scoring a brace for the hosts.

However, by the time he arrived at his post-match press conference the German had a more rounded view of the incident.

“I wanted to shake his and, he was running off. I could have turned around but I was as emotional as he was,” said Klopp.

“I don’t think he did anything wrong and I am not overly happy with my reaction but that’s not too bad as well.

“We didn’t speak during the game but we were calm in most situations in a very intense game.

“But next time we see each other, we will definitely shake hands.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie