This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 13 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We have problems' - Klopp faced with Liverpool defensive dilemma

The Reds have been left considerably short at centre-back as they get ready to tackle a busy festive period.

By The42 Team Friday 13 Dec 2019, 3:16 PM
12 minutes ago 378 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4932430
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and defender Dejan Lovren.
Image: Catherine Ivill
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and defender Dejan Lovren.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and defender Dejan Lovren.
Image: Catherine Ivill

LIVERPOOL MANAGER JURGEN Klopp has admitted that the Anfield club have a major defensive headache as tomorrow’s Premier League clash with Watford approaches.

The runaway league leaders were already without Joel Matip at centre-back due to injury, but now the German has confirmed that a complaint for Dejan Lovren has proven more worrying than he would have wished.

The Croatia international limped off at Bournemouth last weekend and was replaced early in the second half during the midweek Champions League victory over Red Bull Salzburg, which helped the Reds top Group E.

Klopp admitted after that victory that he hoped the former Southampton and Lyon man was only suffering with cramp, yet it has proven altogether more concerning for the Reds as a busy period of the season approaches.

“Dejan is out for Watford,” Klopp, who signed a fresh deal today that runs through until 2024, confirmed. “He’ll be back before my contract ends! It’s a muscle injury, more serious than last time. We have problems.”

The former Dortmund boss admitted that the injury situation is far from ideal.

“Two fit centre-backs is a concern and it’s not the first time we have this situation,” he added, “Fabinho is out too. It’s not too cool. We have to put them in cotton wool and ask them what they want in training.”

He has been musing over how he solves this issue and admits that youngsters Sepp van den Berg and Ki-Jana Hoever will both come into the equation.

“We have to be creative,” he said. “We have Ki-Jana and Sepp. We can play different systems, too. But we have problems.”

Between Saturday and 5 January, Liverpool will play seven fixtures across four competitions. 

After the meeting with Watford, the Reds face a trip to Aston Villa for the Carabao Cup quarter-final. They will, however, call upon a much-changed squad given that the bulk of their first team are heading to the Fifa Club World Cup.

Upon their return from Qatar, Klopp’s side have Premier League matches with Leicester City, Wolves and Sheffield United to negotiate before an FA Cup derby with Everton.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie