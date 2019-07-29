This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Monday 29 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Klopp fears City could give Liverpool 'a proper knock' on Sunday

The Liverpool boss is demanding defensive improvement from his side for the Community Shield clash.

By The42 Team Monday 29 Jul 2019, 11:40 AM
1 hour ago 2,168 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4744319
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

JURGEN KLOPP FEARS Manchester City will teach Liverpool a lesson in the Community Shield if the level of defending displayed in pre-season does not improve.

The Champions League winners have lost three and drawn one of their past four friendly matches. Ten goals have been conceded in that run, including three in the most recent defeat to Serie A side Napoli in Edinburgh.

Klopp does not know whether key trio Alisson, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino — all of whom return to training this week — will be available for Sunday’s clash against City at Wembley and admitted his team are unlikely to be at full capacity. But the German is not prepared to accept anything less than a competitive performance.

“I don’t think we can expect to play our best game of the season,” Klopp said. “That’s how it is with the pre-season we’ve had, but we have a long season after that. But it’s not about that, it’s about winning a football game and that’s what we will try. There are different ways to do that and we hope to find one.

“I don’t know exactly why people play this competition if [they think] it means nothing. I won it five times in Germany and nobody mentions it, but we play it every year. If you win, nobody cares. If you lose, some care.

“It’s a game we play against City and that’s the most difficult game of the season in every season, so we have to be ready and it’s a good test for the things which are there in that moment.

“We have to make sure we defend in a pretty good way because if you don’t defend well against City we could get a proper knock, and that’s not the idea of the game.”

Though adamant the outcome will not chart a course for Liverpool’s season, Klopp bristled at the idea of the Community Shield being considered a glorified friendly.

“[To call it a] ‘curtain-raiser’ is unbelievable,” he said. “We try to be as ready as possible. If we had eight players available, for example, I would like to try to win it. It’s a final.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie