This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 7 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

‘A clean sheet, finally!’ - Klopp happy to see Liverpool lower excitement levels

The Reds boss saw his side ease to a 3-0 victory away at Bournemouth, with a first shutout secured in 14 games across all competitions.

By The42 Team Saturday 7 Dec 2019, 6:24 PM
1 hour ago 2,242 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4922614
Jurgen Klopp was happy to see his side earn a rare clean sheet.
Jurgen Klopp was happy to see his side earn a rare clean sheet.
Jurgen Klopp was happy to see his side earn a rare clean sheet.

JURGEN KLOPP is pleased to see Liverpool back in the habit of picking up clean sheets, with the Reds securing a first shutout in 14 games across all competitions during a 3-0 win over Bournemouth.

The Merseyside giants have remained a formidable force this season, but it is their attacking threat which has been getting them out of trouble.

A defensive unit which seemed so solid last season, as Virgil van Dijk starred and Alisson claimed a Premier League Golden Glove, has been breached on a regular basis in 2019-20.

Liverpool were, however, to keep Bournemouth at arm’s length on Saturday, much to the delight of their manager who was looking for excitement levels to be reined in.

Klopp told BBC Sport: “It was a professional performance, controlled, scoring wonderful goals. We didn’t want to make it exciting again so we wanted to control Bournemouth.

“The most used word in the dressing room at the moment is clean sheet – finally!”

While his back four did the job against the Cherries, Dejan Lovren was forced off with an untimely knock.

Klopp said of the Croatian centre-half: “Dejan Lovren was hopefully cramp but apart from that it was a perfect game. All round nearly perfect day.”

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain put the Reds on their way at the Vitality Stadium, benefitting from a sweeping pass by Jordan Henderson, before Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah got in on the act.

On the opening goal, and what followed, Klopp said: “In football you have to break lines, that is how it is. With these balls you can break all the lines and it makes it difficult to defend.

“Wonderful second goal and the third was similar to [Xherdan] Shaqiri’s the other week.

“This was a strong, strong, strong performance. So mature and so clear in all things.

We try with all we have. There will be moments, especially between the games, where we have to switch the machine off and then switch it on again and be there. We have only three days and play Red Bull Salzburg in an all or nothing game.”

Liverpool have cemented their standing at the top of the Premier League, but have a crucial Champions League meeting with Salzburg next on their agenda.

The reigning European champions are determined to extend their continental campaign, while also chasing down a first top-flight title in 30 years.

Klopp added to Sky Sports: “It is not about being constantly exciting it is about doing the right stuff. There were not a lot of difficult moments to defend and that is good, important. Nearly a perfect day.

“I don’t want to blame or whatever the groups I had before but this is a special group. Without that we have no chance to fulfil the Liverpool dreams. You need a strong character and this team has a strong character.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie