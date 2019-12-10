This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 10 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Klopp hits out at German translator ahead of Liverpool's crunch match

The Reds boss was in a fiery mood ahead of the crunch game, telling a translator, “I can do it by myself”.

By The42 Team Tuesday 10 Dec 2019, 9:03 AM
38 minutes ago 2,148 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4925074
Jurgen Klopp (file pic).
Jurgen Klopp (file pic).
Jurgen Klopp (file pic).

JURGEN KLOPP was in ‘competition mood’ at Monday’s media conference ahead of Liverpool’s crunch Champions League clash with Salzburg, taking exception to a translator’s response in German.

The Reds require a point from Tuesday’s trip to Salzburg to guarantee a place in the last 16 of the Champions League, a competition they won last season with a 2-0 victory over Tottenham.

Klopp was unhappy with how his compatriot translated Jordan Henderson’s answer in front of the assembled media, taking particular issue with the translator’s assertion that the Liverpool captain said his team would “go easy in this game”.

Liverpool boss Klopp said: “It’s s**t when next to the translator sits a coach who speaks German. The question was if the Champions League title from the last year helps us because we have always delivered in situations like this.

He [Henderson] doesn’t talk about going easy in this game. We are aware of this challenge. He is speaking about all this normal stuff. You should really listen. Otherwise, I can do it by myself. It’s not too difficult.”

Switching to English, he then told the media: “I am in a competition mood already, I can tell you.”

Klopp will surely hope his side show the same fight in Salzburg, with a loss putting their knockout hopes at risk, as the Austrians would climb above them leaving Napoli only needed a draw to eliminate the Reds.

Liverpool were also close to elimination from the group stage of last season’s Champions League when paired with Napoli, with Alisson making a stoppage time save to deny Arkadiusz Milik a goal that would sent Klopp’s side crashing out.

The Reds then comfortably progressed past Bayern Munich and Porto in the first two knockout stages before their incredible semi-final victory over Barcelona.

Having lost the first leg 3-0 at Camp Nou, Liverpool completed a remarkable comeback in the return match to win 4-0 at Anfield and qualify for the competition final against Spurs.

Mohamed Salah’s second-minute penalty gave the Reds a lead over Mauricio Pochettino’s side before Divock Origi sealed the win three minutes from time.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie