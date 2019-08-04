This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 4 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Klopp: 'We know we are still here, we can still play proper football'

Manchester City won the Community Shield on penalties but Jurgen Klopp was still very encouraged by Liverpool’s performance.

By The42 Team Sunday 4 Aug 2019, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 2,466 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4753061
Jurgen Klopp (L) with Pep Guardiola
Jurgen Klopp (L) with Pep Guardiola
Jurgen Klopp (L) with Pep Guardiola

JURGEN KLOPP WARNED Pep Guardiola and Manchester City that Liverpool know they will challenge for domestic honours this season despite their Community Shield defeat.

City claimed the first trophy of the English season with a 5-4 penalty shoot-out victory at Wembley on Sunday after the 90 minutes ended 1-1.

Raheem Sterling put City ahead against his old club during a first half in which the Premier League champions were the dominant force.

Liverpool were the better side after the break, though, with Joel Matip deservedly heading them level and Mohamed Salah and Xherdan Shaqiri each going close to scoring winning goals.

Claudio Bravo kept them at bay and proved the hero in the shoot-out when he saved from Georginio Wijnaldum, allowing Gabriel Jesus to seal victory.

Liverpool manager Klopp was encouraged by his team’s efforts in the second half, though, and believes they have shown City they will push them all the way in 2019-20.

“It was a really good performance, a powerful one in the second half,” he told BT Sport. “Both teams had a similar pre-season – I spoke to Kevin de Bruyne after the game and we both said we don’t really know where we are yet.

“The least we deserved was the equaliser. One save decided it and I cannot be disappointed. The performance was much more important today than a win. We know we are still here; we can still play proper football.

“In the first half we could have adjusted better, but we had chances as well. In the second half, we changed a few things, we wanted it and, in the end, it was a little bit lucky. Congratulations to City.”

Guardiola’s side finished just a point ahead of Liverpool at the top of the table last term, and the City boss felt this latest encounter highlighted just how close the two teams are.

“An incredible final from both sides; no team can dominate for 90 minutes,” he said. “We had real good moments, in the last 15 minutes we were exhausted, and they had chances to win the game.

“It was a good test for both teams. It’s nice for the players to realise what they will face this season. At this level, the difference is nothing: one penalty, one point.

“The first title of the season is in our sights. In the second half, they played more long balls and we didn’t win the second balls. We could not control it.”

While Sunday’s game suggests Liverpool will be City’s clear challengers in the title race, Guardiola is not willing to discount the other top sides from closing the gap.

“[Manchester] United will be back, Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea…I don’t know what will happen,” he added.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

[button href=”https://www.instagram.com/the42.ie” label=”Follow us: the42.ie” icon=”url”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie