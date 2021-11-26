Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 5°C Friday 26 November 2021
Advertisement

Rangnick’s arrival at Man Utd not good news for other teams, says Klopp

Klopp’s fellow German is set to be installed as interim manager at Old Trafford until the end of the season.

By Press Association Friday 26 Nov 2021, 2:51 PM
47 minutes ago 2,078 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5613106
Rangnick and Klopp in 2011 during their days at Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund respectively.
Image: PA
Rangnick and Klopp in 2011 during their days at Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund respectively.
Rangnick and Klopp in 2011 during their days at Schalke 04 and Borussia Dortmund respectively.
Image: PA

LIVERPOOL MANAGER JURGEN Klopp believes Ralf Rangnick’s expected arrival at arch-rivals Manchester United is “not good news for other teams”.

Klopp’s fellow German is set to be installed as interim manager at Old Trafford until the end of the season following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Rangnick has had some influence on the Liverpool boss in terms of the pressing style which has been so successful for him and Klopp knows exactly what to expect.

“Unfortunately a good coach is coming to England, that’s how it is, to Manchester United,” he said.

“Ralf is obviously a really experienced manager. He built most famously two clubs from nowhere to proper threats and forces in Germany with Hoffenheim and Leipzig.

“United will be organised on the pitch, we should realise that – that’s obviously not good news for other teams.

“But all coaches in the world, we need time to train with our teams and Ralf will pretty quickly realise he has no time to train as they play all the time, so that makes it a bit tricky for him.

“Apart from that, a really good man and an outstanding coach, if it happens, will come to England.”

Flash Sale
50% OFF

Use promo code: FLASH50 at checkout to access exclusive analysis, insight and debate for only €21.

Become a Member

Gavan Casey and Bernard Jackman are joined by Garry Doyle to peak at next year’s Six Nations through the lens of November just gone, look ahead to the weekend’s URC fixtures, and discuss potential replacements for Stephen Larkham at Munster:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie