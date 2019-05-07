Klopp: 'It's impossible. I saw James Milner crying after the game. It means so much to all of us'

JURGEN KLOPP HAILED Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Barcelona as “incredible” and “unbelievable” as the Reds overturned a three-goal first-leg deficit to book their place in a second consecutive Champions League final.

Liverpool players and management celebrate after the final whistle. Source: Martin Rickett

Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum both scored twice to secure a historic win for Klopp’s side and speaking to BT Sport after the game, the German was almost lost for words.

“Against maybe the best team in the world,” he said. “We weren’t allowed concede. We had to score and winning with a clean sheet.

I don’t know how the boys did it. It was incredible how we defended.

“These boys are fucking talented giants. It’s unbelievable. Fine me if you want. I’m not native, I don’t have any other words for it. It’s unbelievable.

It’s impossible. I saw James Milner crying after the game on the pitch. It means so much to all of us. I really mean all of us. You could see the faces in the stadium.

“There are more important things in the world but creating this sort of emotional atmosphere is so special. Getting the reward for that… It’s all about the players.”

Jurgen Klopp and James Milner celebrate after the final whistle. Source: Martin Rickett

He continued: “The mix of potential and unbelievable heart is a mix I’ve never seen before.

“In a game like this you need to be confident. To put a performance like this on the pitch is so important.

It shows what’s possible in football. It’s really nice. It’s unbelievable.”

Liverpool will now meet either Ajax or Tottenham in the final in Madrid on 1 June.

