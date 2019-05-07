This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Klopp: 'It's impossible. I saw James Milner crying after the game. It means so much to all of us'

The Reds overturned a three-goal deficit to beat Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield this evening.

By Cian Roche Tuesday 7 May 2019, 10:43 PM
15 minutes ago 2,181 Views 9 Comments
https://the42.ie/4623829

JURGEN KLOPP HAILED Liverpool’s 4-0 win over Barcelona as “incredible” and “unbelievable” as the Reds overturned a three-goal first-leg deficit to book their place in a second consecutive Champions League final.

Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Anfield Liverpool players and management celebrate after the final whistle. Source: Martin Rickett

Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum both scored twice to secure a historic win for Klopp’s side and speaking to BT Sport after the game, the German was almost lost for words.

“Against maybe the best team in the world,” he said. “We weren’t allowed concede. We had to score and winning with a clean sheet.

I don’t know how the boys did it. It was incredible how we defended.

“These boys are fucking talented giants. It’s unbelievable. Fine me if you want. I’m not native, I don’t have any other words for it. It’s unbelievable.

It’s impossible. I saw James Milner crying after the game on the pitch. It means so much to all of us. I really mean all of us. You could see the faces in the stadium.

“There are more important things in the world but creating this sort of emotional atmosphere is so special. Getting the reward for that… It’s all about the players.”

Liverpool v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League - Semi Final - Second Leg - Anfield Jurgen Klopp and James Milner celebrate after the final whistle. Source: Martin Rickett

He continued: “The mix of potential and unbelievable heart is a mix I’ve never seen before.

“In a game like this you need to be confident. To put a performance like this on the pitch is so important.

It shows what’s possible in football. It’s really nice. It’s unbelievable.”

Liverpool will now meet either Ajax or Tottenham in the final in Madrid on 1 June.

