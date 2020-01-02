This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 2 January, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We should not start lying to ourselves that everything is fine when it's not'

Premier League leaders Liverpool are by no means perfect, according to manager Jurgen Klopp.

By The42 Team Thursday 2 Jan 2020, 1:24 PM
1 hour ago 5,297 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4951721
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

JURGEN KLOPP ACCEPTS he may have “killed the winning mood” with his post-match team talk after Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Wolves but said his side’s performance left much room for improvement.

Reds players including centre-back Virgil van Dijk were critical of their own performances after a tight game against Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, with the Netherlands international saying Liverpool “can do better”, and Klopp echoed his captain’s comments.

Liverpool have a 10-point cushion at the top of the Premier League going into their clash with Sheffield United at Anfield this evening, but Klopp warned that a repeat of Sunday’s performance will not suffice.

“The game gave us a lot of space for improvement,” Klopp said of the narrow victory over Wolves. “I told the boys what they could have done better immediately after the game, so maybe that killed the winning mood!

“We have to work on performances. We should not start lying to ourselves that everything is fine when it’s not. We have to make sure we improve. I am really concerned about different things. I’d like an easy life, but I don’t have it, unfortunately.”

In Sheffield United, Klopp’s men face a side who have lost just one of their away games in the Premier League this season, that defeat coming at Manchester City on Sunday with a 2-0 scoreline.

Klopp said the effect of the recent Qatar trip for the Club World Cup were evident against Wolves and revealed that the tests his players have faced since returning from Asia have forced him into some difficult selection decisions.

“Everyone was like, ‘wow’, coming back from Qatar to play against Leicester like this,” Klopp told reporters. “Yes, that was really good but that’s how it sometimes is, and the knock came three days later this time. 

“We played Leicester, Wolves and Sheffield United who, in the form table, are the three teams behind us — we are playing teams in really good shape.

“When it’s really busy you have to make changes, but you have to try to make sure that the pieces on the pitch fit together.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie