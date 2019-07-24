This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Klopp rules out prospect of Liverpool bid for 'outstandingly expensive' Bale

Gareth Bale’s time at Real Madrid seems to be over, but Liverpool will not be attempting to bring him to Anfield.

By The42 Team Wednesday 24 Jul 2019, 9:58 PM
1 hour ago 4,513 Views 3 Comments
Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale.
JURGEN KLOPP INSISTS Liverpool will not be among the clubs chasing Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale as the Wales international will be “outstandingly expensive”.

Bale’s time in Madrid looks to be drawing to a close after six years as Real manager Zinedine Zidane has made it clear that the former Tottenham star is not in his plans.

Zidane claimed last week the club were in negotiations to sell Bale with an offer from a Chinese club said to have been tabled, though he did feature for Los Blancos against Arsenal today, scoring in a 2-2 draw.

Tentative links with Manchester United remain and though there have been reports of interest from elsewhere, his massive wages are thought to be putting potential suitors off.

Former Liverpool midfielder Paul Ince suggested the Reds should bolster their attacking options with Bale, but Klopp dismissed such a move as fantasy.

“These fantastic football players have some strange ideas,” Klopp told Sky Sports of Ince’s comments. “I respect them all so much, but they probably only say these things because somebody asked them. Bale is a Real Madrid player and if he leaves it will be outstandingly expensive and big wages.

“He is an outstanding player, I like him a lot, but it is not about him. You have to create a team. A team is not a collection of the best individual players, they have to work together.

“Liverpool is a long-term project. The team is really good. Will there be difficult situations? Probably. There would be if we bring in a new player, or two or three. I didn’t say we won’t do anything, it is going to be a big window for sure, but people don’t think about the people who are already in.

“Sometimes you have to calm the situation down, pay your bills, have a normal life and live in the house before you build a new one.”

Liverpool are yet to make a major signing since winning last season’s Champions League.

