Jurgen Klopp’s explanation for Liverpool’s drop in form is lost in translation

LIVERPOOL MANAGER JURGEN Klopp turned to a German phrase in an attempt to explain why his side’s home form has dipped so alarmingly – but unfortunately its meaning was lost in translation.

The Reds have taken one point from three games in losing a 68-match unbeaten league run at Anfield and have not scored in that time – their worst goalscoring drought at home since October 1984.

“We destroy with our backsides what we build with our hands, pretty much,” said Klopp.

With his audience somewhat bemused, his explanation – “It’s a translation from a German phrase” – was still greeted with a collective shrug of shoulders.

Whatever the meaning, Klopp knows he has to get across a clear message to his players when in-form Premier League leaders Manchester City arrive on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s side have won 13 matches in a row in all competitions and are threatening to put together the sort of run which will leave their title rivals trailing in their wake.

Virgil Van Dijk (£75m), Alisson Becker (£65m), Naby Keita (£54m), Diogo Jota (£45m), Fabinho (£43m) and Sadio Mane (£30m) were all sidelined.

Mohamed Salah (£36m) and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (£35m) were the only players of the top eight available.

Klopp hopes to have Alisson, Fabinho and Mane back for the City game and admits they just have to work through their problems.

“We lost the last game and we deserved to lose, we cannot ignore that but we can ignore the other things,” he said.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“This is a tricky season for us. They are all really good players. We have to get through this and play better football anyway.”

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insists mind games have never been part of his managerial make-up.

The build-up to City’s trip to Liverpool on Sunday has been spiced up by comments from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp claiming the visitors benefited from “a two-week break for Covid reasons” over Christmas.

Guardiola expressed surprise at the remarks because, despite having a strong rivalry at the top of Premier League in recent years, the pair have always seemed quite respectful of each other.

“I didn’t expect it, not from him,” said Guardiola before adding he would speak to the German to clarify the situation after the game at Anfield.

The previously good relationship between Guardiola and Klopp contrasts to some of the game’s bitter managerial rivalries of the past, which have often involved pointed comments or ‘mind games’.

Guardiola said: “I am not judging what the other managers said, what they comment. What Jurgen said, the purpose I don’t know, I will ask him on Sunday.

“Sometimes we do that. It is difficult for managers right after the finish of the game, when five minutes later, and you are so excited for the good thing or bad thing, you have to say in a microphone your opinions about decisions. It is not easy.

“But, here, before – when relaxed at a press conference, I never did it. Or maybe I did it once or twice for an exceptional reason but not to propose (mind games).”