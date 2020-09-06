Knockmore have chance to end 23-year Mayo title wait and recent winners to contest Roscommon final

THE CHAMPIONS SURVIVED to book a place in the Roscommon final, Scotstown reached the Monaghan decider for the eighth year in a row and Knockmore qualified for the Mayo final on a key day of club football semi-final action.

Ben O'Carroll celebrates netting for St Brigid's

Padraig Pearses, winners last season of the title for the first time in Roscommon, saw off Clann na nGael by 1-11 to 1-10 with Lorcan Daly the scoring hero for their semi-final clash in Dr Hyde Park. The teams were tied at 0-6 apiece before a tight second-half unfolded until Daly popped up with the victor.

Earlier in the day St Brigid’s ensured they will feature in the decider for the 9th time in 11 seasons as they overcame Boyle by 2-15 to 2-9 in the first semi-final of the day. Ruaidhri Fallon gave them a strong early start when he netted for Brigid’s and it was Ben O’Carroll who pounced for the second goal late on. The final will be a repeat of the 2016 showdown which Brigid’s triumped in.

Ronan Daly consoles Cathal Callinan after Padraig Pearses won

The second semi-final tie in Mayo saw Knockmore qualify for the decider against Breaffy with their 0-17 to 0-13 victory over Ballina Stephenites today. Knockmore last contested the final in 2016 and will be aiming to end a title drought that stretches back to 1997.

The springboard for this success came in the opening period with Knockmore in front 0-11 to 0-5 at the interval. Peter Naughton ended up their top scorere with 0-7, Aiden Orme chipped in with 0-4 and their leading Mayo figure Kevin McLoughlin notched 0-3. Evan Regan was top scorer for Ballina with 0-4.

In Monaghan there were semi-final victories for Scotstown, who were chasing five-in-a-row before losing out to Clontibret in last year’s decider, and Ballybay, who were most recently champions in 2012.

Scotstown were in control as they despatched Carrickmacross by 0-17 to 1-6 while Ballybay needed extra-time to defeat Inniskeen in a high-scoring clash by 4-19 to 1-25.

Joy for Ballybay goalkeeper Adam Counihan Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Scotstown players celebrate their Monaghan semi-final victory

Results

Mayo SFC semi-final

Knockmore 0-17 Breaffy 0-13

Monaghan SFC semi-finals

Ballybay 4-19 Inniskeen 1-25 (after extra-time)

Scotstown 0-17 Carrickmacross 1-6

Roscommon SFC semi-finals

St Brigid’s 2-15 Boyle 2-9

Padraig Pearses 1-11 Clann na nGael 1-10

