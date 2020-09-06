This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Sunday 6 September 2020
Advertisement

Knockmore have chance to end 23-year Mayo title wait and recent winners to contest Roscommon final

Scotstown and Ballybay will contest their year’s Monaghan senior football decider.

By The42 Team Sunday 6 Sep 2020, 7:59 PM
1 hour ago 2,855 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5189945

THE CHAMPIONS SURVIVED to book a place in the Roscommon final, Scotstown reached the Monaghan decider for the eighth year in a row and Knockmore qualified for the Mayo final on a key day of club football semi-final action.

ben-ocarroll-celebrates-scoring-his-sides-second-goal Ben O'Carroll celebrates netting for St Brigid's

Padraig Pearses, winners last season of the title for the first time in Roscommon, saw off Clann na nGael by 1-11 to 1-10 with Lorcan Daly the scoring hero for their semi-final clash in Dr Hyde Park. The teams were tied at 0-6 apiece before a tight second-half unfolded until Daly popped up with the victor.

Earlier in the day St Brigid’s ensured they will feature in the decider for the 9th time in 11 seasons as they overcame Boyle by 2-15 to 2-9 in the first semi-final of the day. Ruaidhri Fallon gave them a strong early start when he netted for Brigid’s and it was Ben O’Carroll who pounced for the second goal late on. The final will be a repeat of the 2016 showdown which Brigid’s triumped in.

ronan-daly-consoles-cathal-callinan Ronan Daly consoles Cathal Callinan after Padraig Pearses won

The second semi-final tie in Mayo saw Knockmore qualify for the decider against Breaffy with their 0-17 to 0-13 victory over Ballina Stephenites today. Knockmore last contested the final in 2016 and will be aiming to end a title drought that stretches back to 1997.

The springboard for this success came in the opening period with Knockmore in front 0-11 to 0-5 at the interval. Peter Naughton ended up their top scorere with 0-7, Aiden Orme chipped in with 0-4 and their leading Mayo figure Kevin McLoughlin notched 0-3. Evan Regan was top scorer for Ballina with 0-4.

In Monaghan there were semi-final victories for Scotstown, who were chasing five-in-a-row before losing out to Clontibret in last year’s decider, and Ballybay, who were most recently champions in 2012.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Scotstown were in control as they despatched Carrickmacross by 0-17 to 1-6 while Ballybay needed extra-time to defeat Inniskeen in a high-scoring clash by 4-19 to 1-25.

adam-counihan-celebrates-his-side-scoring-a-late-goal Joy for Ballybay goalkeeper Adam Counihan Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

shane-carey-celebrates-after-the-game-with-ryan-otoole Scotstown players celebrate their Monaghan semi-final victory

Results

Mayo SFC semi-final
Knockmore 0-17 Breaffy 0-13

Related Read

05.09.20 Top scorer Flynn is key as Breaffy bounce back against Westport to book Mayo senior final spot

Monaghan SFC semi-finals
Ballybay 4-19 Inniskeen 1-25 (after extra-time)
Scotstown 0-17 Carrickmacross 1-6

Roscommon SFC semi-finals
St Brigid’s 2-15 Boyle 2-9
Padraig Pearses 1-11 Clann na nGael 1-10

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie