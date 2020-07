Which club made a strong start to the Dublin SHC by scoring 4-18 in their win in last Sunday's TG4 televised game? Cuala Ballyboden St-Enda's

St Brigid's Kilmacud Crokes

Mike Tyson has confirmed his return to boxing at the age of 54. Who will be his opponent? Evander Holyfield Floyd Mayweather

Roy Jones Jr Kevin McBride

Who scored the winning goal as Aston Villa earned a crucial victory over Arsenal? Jack Grealish Trézéguet

Conor Hourihane Wesley

A dramatic collapse from which team enabled Swansea to gain an unlikely spot in the Championship play-offs? Stoke Preston

Nottingham Forest Millwall

On Thursday, Ulster GAA announced that up to how many people can now attend a game in the 'Six Counties'? 300 400

500 600

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson was named the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year. Who finished second in the voting? Kevin De Bruyne Marcus Rashford

Sadio Mane Virgil Van Dijk

It was announced that the All-Ireland senior ladies football final will be played at Croke Park on what date? 20 September 20 October

20 November 20 December

Who overtook Rory McIlroy for the world No 1 ranking earlier this week? Brooks Koepka Dustin Johnson

Justin Thomas Jon Rahm

Which Limerick star scored two goals as Patrickswell overcame Adare? Declan Hannon Diarmaid Byrnes

Cian Lynch Aaron Gillane