Liverpool's Caoimhín Kelleher made his Champions League debut during the week. Which Irish club did he play for as a youngster? Rockmount Ringmahon Rangers

Belvedere Mervue

Katie Taylor has been nominated for the SPOTY World Sport Star award. Which of these athletes is not shortlisted alongside her? Khabib Nurmagomedov LeBron James

Armand Duplantis Sadio Mane

Eric O’Sullivan is set for his Ireland debut on Saturday. Which province does he represent? Connacht Leinster

Munster Ulster

Which of these titles won the William Hill Sports Book of the Year award during the week? Born Fighter by Ruqsana Begum The Rodchenkov Affair by Grigory Rodchenkov

The Breath of Sadness: On Love, Grief & Cricket by Ian Ridley The Unforgiven by Ashley Gray

Who scored all four goals during Chelsea's Champions League win against Sevilla? Olivier Giroud Timo Werner

Tammy Abraham Christian Pulisic

Name the driver who managed to escape his blazing car at the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix. Pietro Fittipaldi Nikita Mazepin

Romain Grosjean Daniil Kvyat

Ireland's Euros dream ended during the week amid a 3-1 defeat by Germany at Tallaght Stadium. Who scored the only goal for the hosts? Denise O’Sullivan Louise Quinn

Rianna Jarrett Katie McCabe

How many goals did Athlone concede against Dundalk in the FAI Cup semi-final last weekend? 11 12

13 14

Aaron Gillane and which other Limerick player registered 0-6 in the All-Ireland semi-final defeat of Galway? Tom Morrissey Gearoid Hegarty

Diarmaid Byrnes Seamus Flanagan