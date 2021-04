Jesse Marsch has been announced as the next permanent manager of RB Leipzig. Who is he succeeding? Hans-Dieter Flick Julian Nagelsmann

Edin Terzić Marco Rose

Which team this week have reached the NBA play-offs for the first time in 11 years? Los Angeles Clippers Atlanta Hawks

Phoenix Suns Utah Jazz

Who scored the winning goal as Man City beat PSG in their Champions League semi-final first-leg? Phil Foden Kevin De Bruyne

Sergio Aguero Riyad Mahrez

At what stage of the 2012 Olympics did Katie Taylor previously face upcoming opponent Natasha Jonas? Qualifying round Quarter-finals

Semi-finals Final

A last-gasp equaliser on Tuesday night left which Irish manager's team on the brink of relegation? Jim Goodwin Brian Barry-Murphy

Chris Hughton Jim Sheridan

Belfast's Emer McKee set a new 5km world record for an athlete of her age. How old is she? 11 12

13 14

Which Irish player made the WSL Team of the Week? Leanne Kiernan Megan Connolly

Rianna Jarrett Katie McCabe

Who scored two tries as Munster finally ended their Leinster hoodoo? Conor Murray Joey Carbery

Peter O’Mahony Keith Earls

Where did Rhys McClenaghan finish at the European Gymnastics Championships on Saturday? Third Fourth

Fifth Sixth