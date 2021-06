Who is the only Irish athlete currently set to represent Ireland in modern pentathlon at the Tokyo Olympics this summer? Arthur Lanigan-O’Keeffe Natalya Coyle

Sive Brassil Alvaro Sandoval Aguilar

Who scored the much-needed second goal to get Germany out of jail late on against Hungary? Kai Havertz Ilkay Gundogan

Leon Goretzka Leroy Sane

Where did Leona Maguire finish at the Meijer Classic last weekend? First Second

Third Fourth

Dundalk legend Chris Shields announced he was leaving the club this week. Which team is he set to join? Cliftonville Crusaders

Glentoran Linfield

Which side did Irish international Leanne Kiernan sign for during the week? Liverpool West Ham

Shelbourne Brighton

It was announced on Monday that which of these Irish cyclists would miss the Tour de France due to injury? Dan Martin Nicolas Roche

Sam Bennett Mark Dowling

Jon Rahm won the US Open at the weekend. Who did he finish a shot clear of? Harris English Paul Casey

Rory McIlroy Louis Oosthuizen

Who scored two blistering tries as Ireland Men's Sevens beat France to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics? Harry McNulty Jordan Conroy

Terry Kennedy Billy Dardis

Italy overcame Wales on Sunday to extend their unbeaten run. How many games in total have they now gone without losing? 28 29

30 31