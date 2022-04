Mo Salah was voted the Football Writers’ Association’s Footballer of the Year this week, but who claimed the equivalent women's award? Vivianne Miedema Sam Kerr

Katie McCabe Lauren Hemp

Ahead of her bout with Amanda Serrano this weekend, how many fights has Katie Taylor won since turning professional? 18 20

22 24

Three of the four players who made the semi-finals at the World Championships in snooker this week also made it to the last four at the Crucible in 1999. Identify the only one who didn't. Ronnie O’Sullivan Mark Williams

John Higgins Judd Trump

Which of these players didn't score in Man City's Champions League semi-final win over Real Madrid? Kevin De Bruyne Gabriel Jesus

Phil Foden Raheem Sterling

How many tries did England register in their emphatic Six Nations victory over Ireland? 9 10

11 12

In what round was Tyson Fury's fight with Dillian Whyte brought to a halt? 6 7

8 9

PSG claimed a record-equalling 10th Ligue 1 title in the professional era last weekend. Whose record did they equal? Saint-Etienne Monaco

Marseille Lyon

Who scored 0-12 as Dublin hurlers earned a big win over Wexford? Ronan Hayes Ríain McBride

Conor Burke Donal Burke

Which of these countries was thrown out of 2023 Rugby World Cup during the week? Belgium Romania

Spain Russia