Which of these individuals has not been nominated for Premier League Player of the Season? Kevin de Bruyne Mo Salah

Sadio Mane Trent Alexander-Arnold

Who was this week named as Henrik Stenson’s first vice-captain for the 2023 Ryder Cup? Thorbjørn Olesen Padraig Harrington

Robert Karlsson Thomas Bjorn

Tom Brady this week announced he would do what after he calls on his NFL career? Buy a football club Take up a TV commentary role

Run for president Pursue a professional rugby career

Which player hit a hat-trick as Shamrock Rovers beat Sligo during the week? Graham Burke Aaron Greene

Rory Gaffney Jack Byrne

It was announced this week that which boxer is set to be awarded the Freedom of Dublin City? Katie Taylor Kellie Harrington

Michael Conlan Paddy Barnes

Teenager Carlos Alcaraz was hailed as the ‘best player in world’ after winning the Madrid Open at the weekend. Who did he beat in the final? Alexander Zverev Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer Novak Djokovic

Who registered 2-5 as Limerick overcame Tipperary on Sunday? Aaron Gillane Conor Boylan

Cathal O’Neill Diarmaid Byrnes

Which team claimed a third straight Women's Super League title at the weekend? Arsenal Man United

Chelsea Liverpool

Which of these players was among the try scorers as Leinster beat Leicester in the Champions Cup on Saturday? Hugo Keenan Robbie Henshaw

Garry Ringrose Johnny Sexton