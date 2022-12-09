Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Membership : Access or Sign Up
Luis Enrique departed as Spain manager this week following their World Cup exit. Who has been named as his successor?
Luis de la Fuente
Luis Rubiales

Jose Francisco Molina
Juande Ramos
Ronan O'Gara extended his La Rochelle contract up until what year earlier this week?
2026
2027

2028
2029
Eddie Jones has been dismissed as England manager after how many years in charge?
5
6

7
8
Which team secured their fourth consecutive provincial title with a dramatic three-point win on Sunday?
Ballygunner
Kilmacud Crokes

Ballyhale Shamrocks
Clough-Ballacolla
Honeysuckle's unbeaten run came to an end at Fairyhouse at the weekend. Can you name the 20-1 shot that earned a surprise win in the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle?
Klassical Dream
Saldier

Ashdale Bob
Teahupoo
Olivier Giroud made history against Poland by becoming France's record goalscorer. Which player did he overtake to claim the honour?
David Trezeguet
Thierry Henry

Just Fontaine
Michel Platini
What team earned their first Connacht senior football title at the weekend?
Moycullen
Tourlestrane

St Kiernan's
Pádraig Pearses
Which Leinster player scored two tries during the bonus-point win over Ulster on Saturday?
Rónan Kelleher
Andrew Porter

Garry Ringrose
James Lowe
Lionel Messi and which other player scored for Argentina in their narrow World Cup last-16 win over Australia?
Julian Alvarez
Angel Di Maria

Enzo Fernandez
Lautaro Martinez
Can you name the Irish international whose move to Shamrock Rovers was confirmed on Thursday?
Courtney Brosnan
Chloe Mustaki

Claire O'Riordan
Stephanie Roche
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
You scored out of !
Wooden spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
