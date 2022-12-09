Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Luis Enrique departed as Spain manager this week following their World Cup exit. Who has been named as his successor? Luis de la Fuente Luis Rubiales

Jose Francisco Molina Juande Ramos

Ronan O'Gara extended his La Rochelle contract up until what year earlier this week? 2026 2027

2028 2029

Eddie Jones has been dismissed as England manager after how many years in charge? 5 6

7 8

Which team secured their fourth consecutive provincial title with a dramatic three-point win on Sunday? Ballygunner Kilmacud Crokes

Ballyhale Shamrocks Clough-Ballacolla

Honeysuckle's unbeaten run came to an end at Fairyhouse at the weekend. Can you name the 20-1 shot that earned a surprise win in the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle? Klassical Dream Saldier

Ashdale Bob Teahupoo

Olivier Giroud made history against Poland by becoming France's record goalscorer. Which player did he overtake to claim the honour? David Trezeguet Thierry Henry

Just Fontaine Michel Platini

What team earned their first Connacht senior football title at the weekend? Moycullen Tourlestrane

St Kiernan's Pádraig Pearses

Which Leinster player scored two tries during the bonus-point win over Ulster on Saturday? Rónan Kelleher Andrew Porter

Garry Ringrose James Lowe

Lionel Messi and which other player scored for Argentina in their narrow World Cup last-16 win over Australia? Julian Alvarez Angel Di Maria

Enzo Fernandez Lautaro Martinez