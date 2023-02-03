Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Newcastle beat Southampton on Tuesday to reach their first domestic cup final since when? 1906 1997

1998 1999

Tom Brady announced his NFL retirement during the week. How many Super Bowls did he win in total? 5 6

7 8

Novak Djokovic won his 10th Australian Open title at the weekend and in the process, equalled whose Grand Slam record? Rod Laver Pete Sampras

Rafael Nadal Roger Federer

Croke Park stadium director Peter McKenna confirmed earlier this week that Katie Taylor won’t fight at the venue this summer. Where is her much-anticipated bout with Amanda Serrano now expected to take place? Páirc Uí Chaoimh Madison Square Garden

Aviva Stadium 3Arena

Which of these players has not been named in the starting XV for Ireland's clash with Wales? Bundee Aki Stuart McCloskey

Mack Hansen Garry Ringrose

Which of these Irish internationals did not move during the January transfer window? Sean Maguire Daryl Horgan

Chiedozie Ogbene Michael Obafemi

Who scored 1-7 in Meath's opening league win over Cork? Jordan Morris Shane Walsh

Cillian O’Sullivan Matthew Costello

Ireland's opening Women's World Cup fixture was recently moved to the 82,500-capacity Stadium Australia. Where is it located? Perth Canberra

Melbourne Sydney

Who did Rory McIlroy narrowly hold off to triumph at the Dubai Desert Classic? Patrick Reed Jon Rahm

Scottie Scheffler Cameron Smith