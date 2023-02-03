Advertisement
Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz
How closely were you paying attention to the sporting headlines in recent days?
Newcastle beat Southampton on Tuesday to reach their first domestic cup final since when?
1906
1997

1998
1999
Tom Brady announced his NFL retirement during the week. How many Super Bowls did he win in total?
5
6

7
8
Novak Djokovic won his 10th Australian Open title at the weekend and in the process, equalled whose Grand Slam record?
Rod Laver
Pete Sampras

Rafael Nadal
Roger Federer
Croke Park stadium director Peter McKenna confirmed earlier this week that Katie Taylor won’t fight at the venue this summer. Where is her much-anticipated bout with Amanda Serrano now expected to take place?
Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Madison Square Garden

Aviva Stadium
3Arena
Which of these players has not been named in the starting XV for Ireland's clash with Wales?
Bundee Aki
Stuart McCloskey

Mack Hansen
Garry Ringrose
Which of these Irish internationals did not move during the January transfer window?
Sean Maguire
Daryl Horgan

Chiedozie Ogbene
Michael Obafemi
Who scored 1-7 in Meath's opening league win over Cork?
Jordan Morris
Shane Walsh

Cillian O’Sullivan
Matthew Costello
Ireland's opening Women's World Cup fixture was recently moved to the 82,500-capacity Stadium Australia. Where is it located?
Perth
Canberra

Melbourne
Sydney
Who did Rory McIlroy narrowly hold off to triumph at the Dubai Desert Classic?
Patrick Reed
Jon Rahm

Scottie Scheffler
Cameron Smith
Where did Ireland Women finish at the Sevens World Series in Sydney last weekend?
Second
Third

Fourth
Fifth
