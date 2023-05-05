Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Advertisement
How many Premier League goals has Man City's record-breaker Erling Haaland now scored?
33
34
35
36
Which of these golf stars did not resign from the European Tour during the week?
Ian Poulter
Sergio Garcia
Lee Westwood
John Rahm
Which of these countries will Ireland not face in their first-ever Women's Nations League campaign?
Hungary
Albania
Northern Ireland
Denmark
John Conlon helped Clare topple Limerick having done what earlier on Saturday?
Ran a marathon.
Caught a flight over to England to watch the early Premier League game.
Flushed a massive spider down the toilet.
Served as the best man at his brother's wedding.
Which county advanced to their first Leinster final since 2010 after winning an extra-time thriller on Sunday?
Dublin
Louth
Offaly
Wicklow
Napoli won the Serie A title to end a wait of how many years since their last triumph?
30
33
36
42
Luca Brecel overcame Mark Selby to win the World Snooker Championship. What country does he hail from?
Serbia
Belgium
Sweden
Finland
Robbie Keane became part of Sam Allardyce's coaching staff at Leeds this week. Name the last club team for whom the Irishman worked as a coach?
Middlesbrough
Luton
Blackburn
Tottenham
Which of these Leinster players was not nominated for EPCR Player of the Year?
Caelan Doris
Garry Ringrose
Johnny Sexton
Josh van der Flier
Who scored 45 points as the Philadelphia 76ers stunned the Boston Celtics?
Tyrese Maxey
Tobias Harris
De’Anthony Melton
James Harden
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
You scored out of !
Wooden spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?