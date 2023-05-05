Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

How many Premier League goals has Man City's record-breaker Erling Haaland now scored? 33 34

35 36

Which of these golf stars did not resign from the European Tour during the week? Ian Poulter Sergio Garcia

Lee Westwood John Rahm

Which of these countries will Ireland not face in their first-ever Women's Nations League campaign? Hungary Albania

Northern Ireland Denmark

John Conlon helped Clare topple Limerick having done what earlier on Saturday? Ran a marathon. Caught a flight over to England to watch the early Premier League game.

Flushed a massive spider down the toilet. Served as the best man at his brother's wedding.

Which county advanced to their first Leinster final since 2010 after winning an extra-time thriller on Sunday? Dublin Louth

Offaly Wicklow

Napoli won the Serie A title to end a wait of how many years since their last triumph? 30 33

36 42

Luca Brecel overcame Mark Selby to win the World Snooker Championship. What country does he hail from? Serbia Belgium

Sweden Finland

Robbie Keane became part of Sam Allardyce's coaching staff at Leeds this week. Name the last club team for whom the Irishman worked as a coach? Middlesbrough Luton

Blackburn Tottenham

Which of these Leinster players was not nominated for EPCR Player of the Year? Caelan Doris Garry Ringrose

Johnny Sexton Josh van der Flier