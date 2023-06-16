Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

James Milner has signed for Brighton on a one-year deal. What age is he?
35
36
37
38
How many men’s Grand Slam titles has Novak Djokovic won after beating Casper Ruud in straight sets in the French Open final?
21
22
23
24
Which player struck 1-11 as Limerick edged Clare in a thrilling provincial final?
Aaron Gillane
Tom Morrissey
David Reidy
Cathal O’Neill
MMA great Amanda Nunes has officially retired, but who did she beat in her final bout?
Felicia Spencer
Julianna Peña
Megan Anderson
Irene Aldana
Which former Premier League manager has just overseen his current side's promotion to Serie A?
Roberto Mancini
Paolo Di Canio
Gianfranco Zola
Claudio Ranieri
Rhasidat Adeleke set a new Irish record to win the 400m title at the NCAA Championships. Where did the achievement take place?
California
Texas
Ohio
Florida
Who scored the winning goal as Man City beat Inter to triumph in the Champions League final?
Bernardo Silva
Rodri
Erling Haaland
Jack Grealish
Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle are in the Top 14 final as they chase a coveted double. Can you name the team that stand in their way?
Toulouse
Racing
Toulon
Bordeaux Bègles
Who did Iga Swiatek defeat in the final to win a third French Open title?
Beatriz Haddad Maia
Aryna Sabalenka
Karolina Muchova
Elina Svitolina
Whose sensational 76th-minute goal snatched the Leinster Championship for Kilkenny?
Walter Walsh
TJ Reid
Martin Keoghan
Cillian Buckley
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
You scored out of !
Wooden spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
Advertisement