Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

James Milner has signed for Brighton on a one-year deal. What age is he? 35 36

37 38

How many men’s Grand Slam titles has Novak Djokovic won after beating Casper Ruud in straight sets in the French Open final? 21 22

23 24

Which player struck 1-11 as Limerick edged Clare in a thrilling provincial final? Aaron Gillane Tom Morrissey

David Reidy Cathal O’Neill

MMA great Amanda Nunes has officially retired, but who did she beat in her final bout? Felicia Spencer Julianna Peña

Megan Anderson Irene Aldana

Which former Premier League manager has just overseen his current side's promotion to Serie A? Roberto Mancini Paolo Di Canio

Gianfranco Zola Claudio Ranieri

Rhasidat Adeleke set a new Irish record to win the 400m title at the NCAA Championships. Where did the achievement take place? California Texas

Ohio Florida

Who scored the winning goal as Man City beat Inter to triumph in the Champions League final? Bernardo Silva Rodri

Erling Haaland Jack Grealish

Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle are in the Top 14 final as they chase a coveted double. Can you name the team that stand in their way? Toulouse Racing

Toulon Bordeaux Bègles

Who did Iga Swiatek defeat in the final to win a third French Open title? Beatriz Haddad Maia Aryna Sabalenka

Karolina Muchova Elina Svitolina