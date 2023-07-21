Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

Ireland lost 1-0 in their Women's World Cup opener against Australia. Who scored the winning goal? Hayley Raso Steph Catley

Caitlin Foord Mary Fowler

Which of these players is not due to start Sunday's All-Ireland final? William O’Donoghue David Reidy

David Blanchfield Declan Hannon

Who scored the only goal as Derry beat HB Torshavn in the Europa Conference League on Thursday? Cameron Dummigan Will Patching

Michael Duffy Sadou Diallo

Rory McIlroy is bidding to triumph at the Open this week. In what year did he last win a major? 2012 2013

2014 2015

Which of these officials has been confirmed to referee the All-Ireland SFC final? David Gough Joe McQuillan

Paddy Neilan Seán Hurson

Which player reached 600 Test wickets at the Ashes this week? Moeen Ali Stuart Broad

Ben Stokes Jonny Bairstow

Who did Rhasidat Adeleke finish second to on her pro debut earlier in the week? Shericka Jackson Anthonique Strachan

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Kayla White

Which of these players announced their retirement from international rugby today? Linda Djougang Nichola Fryday

Dorothy Wall Aoife Doyle

Can you identify the Irish player that stunned Michael van Gerwen at the World Matchplay Darts last weekend? Josh Rock Keane Barry

Brendan Dolan William O'Connor