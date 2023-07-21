Advertisement
Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz
How closely have you been paying attention to this week’s sporting headlines?
Ireland lost 1-0 in their Women's World Cup opener against Australia. Who scored the winning goal?
Hayley Raso
Steph Catley

Caitlin Foord
Mary Fowler
Which of these players is not due to start Sunday's All-Ireland final?
William O’Donoghue
David Reidy

David Blanchfield
Declan Hannon
Who scored the only goal as Derry beat HB Torshavn in the Europa Conference League on Thursday?
Cameron Dummigan
Will Patching

Michael Duffy
Sadou Diallo
Rory McIlroy is bidding to triumph at the Open this week. In what year did he last win a major?
2012
2013

2014
2015
Which of these officials has been confirmed to referee the All-Ireland SFC final?
David Gough
Joe McQuillan

Paddy Neilan
Seán Hurson
Which player reached 600 Test wickets at the Ashes this week?
Moeen Ali
Stuart Broad

Ben Stokes
Jonny Bairstow
Who did Rhasidat Adeleke finish second to on her pro debut earlier in the week?
Shericka Jackson
Anthonique Strachan

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
Kayla White
Which of these players announced their retirement from international rugby today?
Linda Djougang
Nichola Fryday

Dorothy Wall
Aoife Doyle
Can you identify the Irish player that stunned Michael van Gerwen at the World Matchplay Darts last weekend?
Josh Rock
Keane Barry

Brendan Dolan
William O'Connor
Who denied Novak Djokovic a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam crown at the final of Wimbledon last Sunday?
Daniil Medvedev
Casper Ruud

Stefanos Tsitsipas
Carlos Alcaraz
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile, you really were paying attention this week.
You scored out of !
Silver
Not too bad at all. If you'd paid a little more attention you could have won the gold.
You scored out of !
Bronze
The questions just didn't suit you this time. Maybe try again next week.
You scored out of !
Wooden spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?
