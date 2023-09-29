Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette.
Which of these teams are still waiting for a first-ever win in Rugby World Cup history after their latest loss during the week?
Namibia
Uruguay
Samoa
Georgia
Who scored the opening goal in Ireland's 4-0 Nations League victory over Hungary?
Katie McCabe
Denise O'Sullivan
Caitlin Hayes
Kyra Carusa
How many tries did Wales score in their emphatic defeat of Australia?
2
3
4
5
Who birdied the 16th and 17th holes to beat Nelly Korda of the United States and secure the point that ensured Europe retained the Solheim Cup?
Leona Maguire
Carlota Ciganda
Emily Pedersen
Caroline Hedwall
Which of these Limerick players was not nominated for the 2023 Hurler of the Year?
Aaron Gillane
Gearóid Hegarty
Kyle Hayes
Diarmaid Byrnes
Max Verstappen is the runaway Formula One championship leader, but who is his nearest challenger?
Lando Norris
Lewis Hamilton
Oscar Piastri
Sergio Perez
Who scored Ireland's only try in the win over South Africa?
Hugo Keenan
Johnny Sexton
Mack Hansen
Bundee Aki
What was the final score in Newcastle's clash with Sheffield United last Saturday?
8-0
9-1
7-2
12-3
Taylor Swift caused a stir by showing up as which NFL team earned a big win at the weekend?
Denver Broncos
Miami Dolphins
Chicago Bears
Kansas City Chiefs
Which of these players is competing for Europe at this year's Ryder Cup?
Lee Westwood
Sergio Garcia
Justin Rose
Ian Poulter
