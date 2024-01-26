Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette.
Sigerson Cup holders UCC crashed out against which team earlier this week?
Maynooth University
Queens University
University of Galway
St Mary’s University
How many weeks has Curtis Langdon been banned following his red card against Munster?
Three
Four
Five
Six
Which of these countries were successful in their bid to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations knockout stages?
Ghana
Algeria
Ivory Coast
Tunisia
Ukrainian teen Yelyzaveta Kotliar apologised for doing what at the Australian Open this week?
Not singing the national anthem.
Arriving nearly two hours late.
Shaking a Russian player's hand.
Refusing to shake a Russian player's hand.
Which player scored a brace in Chelsea's emphatic League Cup semi-final win over Middlesbrough?
Enzo Fernandez
Axel Disasi
Noni Madueke
Cole Palmer
Who has just become the ninth player in NBA history to produce a 70-point game?
Joel Embiid
LeBron James
Nikola Jokic
Stephen Curry
Nick Dunlap this week became the first amateur since 1991 to win a PGA Tour event. Who was the last individual before him to achieve this feat?
Scott Verplank
Phil Mickelson
Davis Love III
Russ Cochran
Who did the men's Irish hockey team beat to secure their spot at the Olympic Games on Sunday?
Korea
Great Britain
Belgium
Japan
Can you name the player Ronnie O'Sullivan overcame to win the World Grand Prix final last weekend?
Ding Junhui
Shaun Murphy
Mark Selby
Judd Trump
Which club has just made history by winning their first Paudie O’Connor National Cup title?
Catalyst Fr. Mathews
SETU Waterford Wildcats
Gurranabraher Credit Union Brunell
Killester BC
