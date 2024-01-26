Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette.

Sigerson Cup holders UCC crashed out against which team earlier this week? Maynooth University Queens University

University of Galway St Mary’s University How many weeks has Curtis Langdon been banned following his red card against Munster? Three Four

Five Six Which of these countries were successful in their bid to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations knockout stages? Ghana Algeria

Ivory Coast Tunisia Ukrainian teen Yelyzaveta Kotliar apologised for doing what at the Australian Open this week? Not singing the national anthem. Arriving nearly two hours late.

Shaking a Russian player's hand. Refusing to shake a Russian player's hand. Which player scored a brace in Chelsea's emphatic League Cup semi-final win over Middlesbrough? Enzo Fernandez Axel Disasi

Noni Madueke Cole Palmer Who has just become the ninth player in NBA history to produce a 70-point game? Joel Embiid LeBron James

Nikola Jokic Stephen Curry Nick Dunlap this week became the first amateur since 1991 to win a PGA Tour event. Who was the last individual before him to achieve this feat? Scott Verplank Phil Mickelson

Davis Love III Russ Cochran Who did the men's Irish hockey team beat to secure their spot at the Olympic Games on Sunday? Korea Great Britain

Belgium Japan Can you name the player Ronnie O'Sullivan overcame to win the World Grand Prix final last weekend? Ding Junhui Shaun Murphy

Mark Selby Judd Trump Which club has just made history by winning their first Paudie O’Connor National Cup title? Catalyst Fr. Mathews SETU Waterford Wildcats

