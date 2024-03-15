Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette.
Score 8/10 or better and email this week’s prize word to competitions@the42.ie to be in with a chance of winning a Gillette Labs razor set with exfoliating bar, magnetic stand, travel case and 4x razor blades refill.
Advertisement
Which of these players was not named in John O'Shea's first Ireland squad?
Sammie Szmodics
Finn Azaz
Jake O'Brien
Ryan Manning
Which horse triumphed in the Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival?
Captain Guinness
Gentleman De Mee
Edwardstone
El Fabiolo
Robbie Keane’s Maccabi Tel Aviv suffered a 7-5 aggregate loss in the Europa Conference League against which Greek team?
AEK Athens
Olympiakos
Panathinaikos
PAOK
How many players did Galway finish with in their clash against Dublin at the weekend?
10
11
12
13
Reigning champions Peamount began their Women's Premier Division campaign with a victory against which team?
Athlone Town
Cork City
Bohemians
Shamrock Rovers
Who kicked the winning drop goal as England edged Ireland at Twickenham?
Marcus Smith
Elliot Daly
George Ford
Henry Slade
Carlos Alcaraz's match with Alexander Zverev at Indian Wells this week was brought to a halt for what reason?
Alcaraz couldn't find his bottle of water.
A thunderstorm.
A bee invasion.
Zverev was suffering from an upset stomach.
Arsenal beat Porto on penalties to advance in the Champions League. Who scored the only goal in normal time to level the tie on aggregate?
Leandro Trossard
Martin Odegaard
Bukayo Saka
Gabriel Jesus
In what position did Shane Lowry finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational?
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Which player hit a hat-trick as Cork thrashed Offaly to keep the Rebels in the Allianz NHL title hunt?
Declan Dalton
Darragh Fitzgibbon
Brian Hayes
Alan Connolly
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile! To be in with a chance of winning this week's Gillette Labs razor pack, email the prize word GOAL to competitions@the42.ie with subject line 'Gillette Labs Competition'. Please include your name, postal address and contact number.
You scored out of !
Silver
Nice work! To be in with a chance of winning this week's Gillette Labs razor pack, email the prize word GOAL to competitions@the42.ie with subject line 'Gillette Labs Competition'. Please include your name, postal address and contact number.
You scored out of !
Bronze
Try again next week to score 8/10 or better and be in with a chance of winning the Gillette Labs razor pack.
You scored out of !
Wooden spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?