Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz

The 42′s Friday sports quiz is brought to you in partnership with Gillette.
Score 8/10 or better and email this week’s prize word to competitions@the42.ie to be in with a chance of winning a Gillette Labs razor set with exfoliating bar, magnetic stand, travel case and 4x razor blades refill.
Advertisement
Which Irish player made the shortlist for the Six Nations player of the championship?
Jamison Gibson-Park
Andrew Porter
Bundee Aki
Tadhg Beirne
Can you name the France player whose run of 84 consecutive international matches is set to end in this window?
Olivier Giroud
Kylian Mbappé
Benjamin Pavard
Antoine Griezmann
Which of these former jockeys will seek Fine Gael’s nomination to run in the European elections this June?
Ruby Walsh
Nina Carberry
Johnny Murtagh
Michael Kinane
"A lot of people wouldn’t have been disqualified for what I did," Sharlene Mawdsley told reporters this week. What did she do in the final of the 400m at the World Indoor Championships?
Cut in illegally on the final turn of the race.
Wear illegal running shoes.
Run barefoot.
Over-celebrating.
Which British boxing star made a winning return to the ring with a three-round victory in Castlebar last weekend?
Anthony Joshua
Dillian Whyte
Tyson Fury
David Haye
Who scored a hat-trick for the second successive week as Cork beat Wexford on Saturday?
Alan Connolly
Patrick Horgan
Brian Hayes
Ciarán Joyce
Who do Ireland face in their Six Nations opener this weekend?
England
Wales
Italy
France
Which of these coaches became the latest name to rule themselves out of the Ireland job on Wednesday?
Chris Coleman
Neil Lennon
Roy Keane
Lee Carsley
Manu Tuilagi retired from England duty this week and signed for which Top 14 side?
La Rochelle
Bayonne
Racing 92
Toulon
Who scored the winning goal as Man United beat Liverpool in an FA Cup thriller?
Amad Diallo
Antony
Scott McTominay
Marcus Rashford
You scored out of !
Gold
Top of the pile! To be in with a chance of winning this week's Gillette Labs razor pack, email the prize word SCORE to competitions@the42.ie with subject line 'Gillette Labs Competition'. Please include your name, postal address and contact number.
You scored out of !
Silver
Nice work! To be in with a chance of winning this week's Gillette Labs razor pack, email the prize word SCORE to competitions@the42.ie with subject line 'Gillette Labs Competition'. Please include your name, postal address and contact number.
You scored out of !
Bronze
Try again next week to score 8/10 or better and be in with a chance of winning the Gillette Labs razor pack.
You scored out of !
Wooden spoon
Well now. There's not much we can say about that. Do you even like sport?