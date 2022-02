Ireland's Thomas Maloney Westgaard competed in the Cross-Country Skiing 50km Mass Start Free at the Winter Olympics, but what position did he finish? 9th 19th

29th 39th

Mo Salah scored his 150th goal for Liverpool last weekend. Which club did he join the Reds from in 2017? Chelsea Fiorentina

Roma Basel

Kell Brook stopped Amir Khan in the sixth round of their grudge match on Saturday night. What is Brook's nickname? King of the North Special K

Brookside Sheffield's Son

Who scored a late goal to seal UL's victory over NUIG in the Fitzgibbon Cup final? Ross Hayes Cian Galvin

Bryan O'Mara Mikey Kiely

Chloe Mustaki overcame cancer and a serious ACL injury to make her Ireland debut at the age of 26 on Saturday. Where was she born? The US France

Ireland Greece

Which of these players was called up to Ireland's squad for the first time this week? Jimmy O'Brien Mike Lowry

Nick Timoney Gavin Coombes

Irish jockey Oisin Murphy has been banned for how long by the British Horseracing Authority? 11 months 12 months

13 months 14 months

17-year-old Evan Ferguson became the third youngest Irish player to make his Premier League debut last weekend. Which of these is he related to? Duncan Ferguson (Everton coach) Barry Ferguson (ex-Scotland midfielder)

Alex Ferguson (former Man United boss) Barry Ferguson (ex-League of Ireland player)

Cora Staunton took her tally to nine goals for the current AFLW season on Wednesday. Who does the Mayo legend play for? Melbourne Western Bulldogs

GWS Giants Collingwood