Rookie of the Year Ko makes a splash to win first women's Major of the year

Ko, 23, wins the ANA Inspiration by three strokes in California.

By AFP Monday 8 Apr 2019, 10:12 AM
LPGA Tour Golf Ko celebrated with the traditional jump into Poppie's Pond. Source: Alex Gallardo

REIGNING ROOKIE OF the year Ko Jin-young captured her first Major championship on Sunday, holding off fellow South Korean Lee Mi-hyang to win the ANA Inspiration by three strokes.

Ko, 23, finished in style by draining a long birdie putt on 18 for a two-under final round in the first Major of the season at the Mission Hills Country Club near Palm Springs, California.

“I won the tournament and that’s a happy moment,” Ko said.

“I thank God, I thank my parents, I thank my grandparents. It is an honour for me to join so many great Korean players. I’m honoured to be here.” 

LPGA Tour Golf Ko celebrates with the Dinah Shore Trophy. Source: Alex Gallardo

Ko, who is in her second year, finished on 10-under par for her fourth LPGA title. 

Ko celebrated her win by taking the traditional dip with her caddie Dave Brooker in Poppie’s Pond — the water hazard located off the right and back of the green on 18. 

Lee finished alone in second after shooting a two-under 70 while American Lexi Thompson was third with a brilliant final round of 67 to reach six-under.

Kim In-kyung and Spain’s Carlota Ciganda, tied for fourth at five-under, five strokes back of Ko. 

- © AFP, 2019

