Rookie of the Year Ko makes a splash to win first women's Major of the year

Ko celebrated with the traditional jump into Poppie's Pond. Source: Alex Gallardo

REIGNING ROOKIE OF the year Ko Jin-young captured her first Major championship on Sunday, holding off fellow South Korean Lee Mi-hyang to win the ANA Inspiration by three strokes.

Ko, 23, finished in style by draining a long birdie putt on 18 for a two-under final round in the first Major of the season at the Mission Hills Country Club near Palm Springs, California.

“I won the tournament and that’s a happy moment,” Ko said.

“I thank God, I thank my parents, I thank my grandparents. It is an honour for me to join so many great Korean players. I’m honoured to be here.”

Ko celebrates with the Dinah Shore Trophy. Source: Alex Gallardo

Ko, who is in her second year, finished on 10-under par for her fourth LPGA title.

Ko celebrated her win by taking the traditional dip with her caddie Dave Brooker in Poppie’s Pond — the water hazard located off the right and back of the green on 18.

Lee finished alone in second after shooting a two-under 70 while American Lexi Thompson was third with a brilliant final round of 67 to reach six-under.

Kim In-kyung and Spain’s Carlota Ciganda, tied for fourth at five-under, five strokes back of Ko.

