This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 18 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Euro delay sees Koeman's Barcelona clause pushed back

The club’s former assistant has revealed any return to Camp Nou will now have to wait another year.

By The42 Team Wednesday 18 Mar 2020, 8:09 AM
32 minutes ago 1,287 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5049552
Koeman is a club legend at Barcelona.
Image: SERGEI GAPON
Koeman is a club legend at Barcelona.
Koeman is a club legend at Barcelona.
Image: SERGEI GAPON

NETHERLANDS HEAD COACH Ronald Koeman said his Barcelona clause has been delayed until 2021 after the European Championship was postponed a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Former Barca defender Koeman was in line to take over from Ernesto Valverde, who was sacked and replaced by Quique Setien in January.

Koeman previously revealed his Netherlands contract contains a clause that allows him to depart for Camp Nou following Euro 2020.

With the Euros pushed back 12 months amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Dutchman Koeman addressed his contract.

“The clause in my contract to go to Barcelona is for after the European Championship,” Koeman said via Marca.

“No date has been mentioned, so now it’s after the European Championship in 2021. But I haven’t thought about it for a second anyway.”

UEFA confirmed the postponement of Euro 2020 on Tuesday, with the competition due to be staged across June and July in 2021.

All other UEFA competitions and matches for clubs and national teams have been put on hold until further notice. 

Netherlands were set to be without star Memphis Depay this year due to a knee injury but Koeman stressed his side were still in solid shape to play this year had they been required to. 

“It’s a lucky break, but it’s a shame that the European Championship won’t be played now,” he said. “We qualified at a good level, we were in good shape and we wanted to continue in this vein.”

Koeman revealed earlier in March that Barcelona did approach him to replace Valverde but he declined any offers citing his national team commitments. 

While he has resisted a return to Camp Nou, Koeman is happy to see Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong being given a chance to shine for the club this season - albeit in a different role. 

“De Jong plays a lot at Barca and that is positive,” he said. “But he is playing in a different position than he is used to. But that is the decision of the coach.

“He’s very young, and from playing games, you learn a lot of things. But I think he plays differently with me in the national team.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie