Koepka accuses Europe hero Rahm of 'acting like a child'

BROOKS KOEPKA SAID European opponent Jon Rahm acted “like a child” during their dramatic halved Ryder Cup fourballs match on Friday which helped Europe open up a five-point lead over the USA.

Rahm chipped in for eagle on 16 before pouring home a 30-foot eagle putt on the last green to grab a tie with Nicolai Hojgaard against Koepka and his American teammate Scottie Scheffler.

But Koepka complained about Rahm’s behaviour on the course.

“I want to hit a board and pout just like Jon Rahm did. But, you know, it is what it is. Act like a child. But we’re adults. We move on,” said an irate Koepka, the only player in the field from the Saudi-backed rebel LIV Golf circuit.

The five-time major champion had sat out the morning foursomes but appeared set to help get the USA’s first full point on the board when world number one Scheffler restored their one-hole lead on 17 after Koepka had hit his ball in the water.

Advertisement

Instead, the Americans failed to win a single match in a day for the first time at a Ryder Cup.

“We birdied 14 through 18. I figured me or Scottie makes one on 18. And lost with two eagles,” added Koepka.

“So we played good coming down. Scottie played really well. It was impressive to watch him play. Nothing you can do.”

European captain Luke Donald defended Rahm from Koepka’s jibes, saying the Spaniard was just “passionate”.

“I certainly didn’t see any of that,” he told reporters.

“Jon was a big support system for Nicolai today, and to hit a big drive down 18 and hit it on the front of the green and make an eagle for a halve, that’s a lot of passion.

“Jon is a passionate person, but I didn’t see him acting any other way.”

Saturday morning’s foursomes session

06:35: Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood v Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth

06:50: Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg v Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka

07:05: Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka v Max Homa and Brian Harman

07:20: Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton v Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele