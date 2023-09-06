Kolbe one of 4 changes as Springboks launch World Cup defence

ELECTRIC WINGER Cheslin Kolbe was one of four run-on changes as South Africa named their team to launch their World Cup defence against Scotland in Marseille on Sunday.

Coach Jacques Nienaber named an experienced side that features seven players who took part in the World Cup final in 2019, when the Boks crushed England for the Webb Ellis Trophy.

“We are pleased with the squad depth we have built in the last few months, and we believe this group of players strikes the right balance to achieve the result we need against Scotland,” said Nienaber.

Advertisement

“We are very excited about this occasion. We’ve been building for this World Cup for the last four years and we are thrilled to get our campaign started.

“We’ve been working hard in the last few weeks to make sure we are as prepared as possible going into this match and we are fully aware of the challenge that awaits us.”

Of the four changes to the team that notched up a record 35-7 victory over New Zealand in the two teams’ final warm-up match, the sole alteration in the Springbok starting pack comes at No 8, where Jasper Wiese takes over from Duane Vermeulen, who moves to the bench.

Changes in the backline see Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel unite in a midfield pairing, and Kolbe returning at left wing in place of Makazole Mapimpi.

Two players, utility back Canan Moodie and lock Jean Kleyn, were not considered for selection due to hamstring and knee niggles respectively.

Nienaber opted for a six-two split in favour of the forwards on the replacements’ bench.

Aside from Scotland, ranked fifth in the world, a tough Pool B will also see second-ranked South Africa in action against the world’s number one team Ireland, Tonga and Romania.

South Africa

15. Damian Willemse

14. Kurt-Lee Arendse

13. Jesse Kriel

12. Damian de Allende

11. Cheslin Kolbe

10. Manie Libbok

9. Faf de Klerk;

1. Steven Kitshoff

2. Malcolm Marx

3. Frans Malherbe

4. Eben Etzebeth

5. Franco Mostert

6. Siya Kolisi (capt)

7. Pieter-Steph du Toit

8. Jasper Wiese

Replacements: