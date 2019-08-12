This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 12 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kolisi poised for 'limited minutes' on South Africa return

The Springbok captain missed out on the Rugby Championship win due to a knee injury, but is on track to boost his side in Japan.

By The42 Team Monday 12 Aug 2019, 7:05 PM
1 hour ago 1,267 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4763095
South Africa captain Siya Kolisi
South Africa captain Siya Kolisi
South Africa captain Siya Kolisi

RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP WINNERS South Africa will strengthen their ranks further this weekend with the return of captain Siya Kolisi in Saturday’s meeting with Argentina.

The flanker played no part in the Springboks’ successful summer to date due to a knee injury, but Rassie Erasmus today said that Kolisi will feature this weekend at Loftus Versfeld.

“He is a guy we desperately want to be involved on Saturday and we will involve him, but it will be limited minutes,” said Erasmus.

“We won’t rush him – we need to carefully manage his return.”

South Africa thrashed the Pumas 46-13 in Salta to win the title on Saturday and Erasmus wants the players to put on a show in their final match on home soil before the World Cup in Japan.

Source: SUPER RUGBY/YouTube

“This is a very important week for us and I’m really excited about what we plan to do,” he added.

“We’re determined to build on the momentum we’ve produced over the past few weekends and we’re really looking forward to ticking a few more boxes before we leave for Japan.

“This is the last 80 minutes we will have before reaching Japan and then we have only one match there before playing New Zealand [in their first World Cup match] so this match is very important to the campaign.

“We don’t know what team Argentina will pick but you can be sure they’ll be going all out to end their pre-Rugby World Cup campaign with a morale-boosting win.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie