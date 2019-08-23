This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 23 August, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

English teenage starlet Sancho inspires Dortmund comeback

They beat promoted side Cologne 3-1 in their second Bundesliga game of the season

By AFP Friday 23 Aug 2019, 10:13 PM
10 minutes ago 504 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4780340
Jadon Sancho celebrates a goal.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Jadon Sancho celebrates a goal.
Jadon Sancho celebrates a goal.
Image: Imago/PA Images

JADON SANCHO INSPIRED a late comeback as a sluggish Borussia Dortmund beat promoted side Cologne 3-1 in their second Bundesliga game of the season on Friday.

England international Sancho, 19, brought Dortmund to life in the second half, driving home a much-needed equaliser before grabbing an injury-time assist to seal Dortmund’s comeback.

“We stayed patient, we wanted to play with a bit more tempo in the second half,” Dortmund captain Marco Reus told broadcaster DAZN.

Cologne, celebrating the first home game since their return to the top flight, played with furious energy early on and were rewarded when Dominick Drexler headed in a corner at the far post on 29 minutes.

Dortmund, who got their title charge off to a flying start with a 5-1 win at home to Augsburg last week, looked lacklustre by contrast.

Frustrated by fine performances from Cologne’s new defensive signings Kingsley Ehizibue and Sebastiaan Bornauw in the first half, the visitors huffed and puffed in the second until Sancho finally smashed down the door on 70 minutes.

Having skimmed the top of the net just seconds earlier, Sancho found himself in space as Dortmund took a quickfire corner, and fizzed a low shot inside the far post.

The goal was Sancho’s 15th in the Bundesliga since joining Dortmund in 2017, making him the youngest player to reach that mark in the German league.

The Englishman was then involved at the start of a move which saw Achraf Hakimi head Dortmund in front from close range with four minutes to play. 

With Cologne probing for an equaliser deep into injury time, Sancho burst away on the counter-attack and squared the ball for Paco Alcacer to tap in Dortmund’s third.

- © AFP, 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie