Kompany suffers shock home loss in first league game as Anderlecht player-manager

VINCENT KOMPNAY’S FIRST league match as Anderlecht player-manager did not go to plan, as the 34-time champions suffered a shock 2-1 home defeat to Oostende on Sunday.

Anderlecht fans' Vincent Kompany tifo.

Manchester City icon Kompany left the Premier League giants at the end of last season to return to his first club in a dual capacity following Anderlecht’s disappointing fourth-place finish in 2018-19.

But their 2019-20 opener is proof Kompany has much work to do, as Oostende – who ended last term 14th in the 16-team division – came from behind to take the spoils.

The home fans unfurled an impressive tifo in tribute to Kompany before the match, with the banner reading “left as a prince, returned as a king”.

And it all looked to be going so well when Michel Vlap, a new €8 million signing from Heerenveen, gave Anderlecht the early lead with a fine finish inside the area in the 13th minute.

But Oostende breached the hosts’ defence – which included Kompany – soon after, with former Anderlecht midfielder Ronald Vargas converting Robbie D’Haese’s low cross.

Samir Nasri was introduced as a substitute in the second half, with Kompany’s former City colleague making his debut after joining on a free transfer.

But Oostende had designs on sealing all three points, and Fashion Sakala netted against the run of play 15 minutes from time to inflict a first competitive defeat on Kompany as player-manager in his debut outing.

