This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 19 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kompany departs Manchester City after captaining club to domestic treble

The Belgian defender won four Premier League titles during an 11-year spell with the club.

By Paul Dollery Sunday 19 May 2019, 9:21 AM
12 minutes ago 2,284 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4642142
Vincent Kompany celebrates after yesterday's FA Cup final.
Image: Tim Ireland
Vincent Kompany celebrates after yesterday's FA Cup final.
Vincent Kompany celebrates after yesterday's FA Cup final.
Image: Tim Ireland

MANCHESTER CITY HAVE announced that yesterday’s FA Cup final victory over Watford was Vincent Kompany’s final game for the club.

The defender, who joined City from SV Hamburg in 2008, has decided to bring an end to his spell with a club he captained to a domestic treble this season.

“As overwhelming as it is, the time has come for me to go. And what a season to bow out,” said Kompany. “I feel nothing but gratefulness. I am grateful to all those who supported me on a special journey, at a very special club.

“I remember the first day, as clear as I see the last. I remember the boundless kindness I received from the people of Manchester. I will never forget how all Man City supporters remained loyal to me in good times and especially bad times. Against the odds you have always backed me and inspired me to never give up.”

According to a Manchester City statement, news of the 33-year-old Belgian international’s next move “will follow imminently”.

During 11 seasons with City, Kompany won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups and two Community Shields. He signed off in style with yesterday’s 6-0 victory against Watford at Wembley.

Kompany was named Premier League Player of the Season for the 2011-12 campaign. He also featured in the PFA Team of the Year on three occasions. 

He played 360 games for City and scored 20 goals.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie