Kompany departs Manchester City after captaining club to domestic treble

MANCHESTER CITY HAVE announced that yesterday’s FA Cup final victory over Watford was Vincent Kompany’s final game for the club.

The defender, who joined City from SV Hamburg in 2008, has decided to bring an end to his spell with a club he captained to a domestic treble this season.

“As overwhelming as it is, the time has come for me to go. And what a season to bow out,” said Kompany. “I feel nothing but gratefulness. I am grateful to all those who supported me on a special journey, at a very special club.

“I remember the first day, as clear as I see the last. I remember the boundless kindness I received from the people of Manchester. I will never forget how all Man City supporters remained loyal to me in good times and especially bad times. Against the odds you have always backed me and inspired me to never give up.”

According to a Manchester City statement, news of the 33-year-old Belgian international’s next move “will follow imminently”.

During 11 seasons with City, Kompany won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups and two Community Shields. He signed off in style with yesterday’s 6-0 victory against Watford at Wembley.

Kompany was named Premier League Player of the Season for the 2011-12 campaign. He also featured in the PFA Team of the Year on three occasions.

He played 360 games for City and scored 20 goals.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: