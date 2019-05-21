This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 21 May, 2019
Guardiola convinced Kompany will be back at Man City 'sooner or later'

Pep hails Belgian as ‘a real captain’.

By The42 Team Tuesday 21 May 2019, 9:33 AM
Image: Nick Potts
Image: Nick Potts

PEP GUARDIOLA BELIEVES Vincent Kompany’s destiny is to return Manchester City later in his career as the centre-back prepares to leave for a player-manager role at Anderlecht.

Kompany has spent 11 years at City and enjoyed great success, with the Champions League being the only major trophy he failed to win at the Premier League club.

His final success came on Saturday when City crushed Watford 6-0 to lift the FA Cup, completing an unprecedented domestic treble, adding to Premier League and EFL Cup triumphs.

The 33-year-old Belgian announced a day later that he was to leave and return to Anderlecht, his first club as a professional, and will take up a player-manager position.

City will struggle to replace Kompany’s experience and influence, but Guardiola is confident the defender will return one day.

“I think we’re going to miss him [Kompany] a lot,” Guardiola said during City’s trophy parade on Monday.

“I’m going to miss him, but he is going to see us in the future because he is coming back sooner or later.

“It’s the best way to say goodbye after an incredible season together. He was a real captain, he helped us a lot.

“Now it’s time to have good food, good wine and enjoy this incredible season together. In a few weeks we are going to think about [the future]. Now we are going to enjoy what we have done.”

Manchester City have won two consecutive Premier League crowns, finishing ahead of Liverpool this season to claim Kompany’s fourth league title.

The42 Team

