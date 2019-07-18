Sweden World Cup hero becomes first signing for Real Madrid women's team

SWEDEN INTERNATIONAL KOSOVARE Asllani has become the first signing for Real Madrid’s women’s team.

The Spanish club announced they were launching a women’s team last month. The move comes after agreeing to buy CD Tacon, a Madrid-based team promoted to Liga Iberdrola, which is the domestic women’s top-flight competition.

“Proud to announce that I’ll be the first official signing for Real Madrid/Cd Tacon,” Asllani wrote on her Twitter page.

“Excited to write history, to help build and be part of this teams journey from the very start. It’ll be a dream to wear the most beautiful jersey in the world starting next season.

“Hala Madrid.”

Asllani links up with the side after two-and-a-half seasons with Linkoping. The Swedish club announced on Monday that they had come to an agreement with the 29-year-old to cancel her contract five months in advance.

🇪🇸 Proud to announce that I’ll be the first official signing for Real Madrid/Cd Tacon.

Excited to write history, to help build and be part of this teams journey from the very start.

It’ll be a dream to wear the most beautiful jersey in the world starting next season. HALA MADRID pic.twitter.com/QnJDSE8wqH — Kosovare Asllani (@KosovareAsllani) July 18, 2019

Asllani was one of the star players for Sweden in their run to the World Cup semi-finals, where they bowed out to the Netherlands after extra-time.

They subsequently defeated England 2-1 in a third-place play-off to clinch a bronze medal finish, with Asllani hitting the opening goal of the game in the 11th minute.

The arrangement between Real Madrid and CD Tacon apparently only covers the first team, with a decision on an academy dependent on development.

The women’s team will train and play at Real’s Ciudad Real Madrid complex in Valdebebas.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!