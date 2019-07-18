This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 18 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sweden World Cup hero becomes first signing for Real Madrid women's team

The Spanish Giants will have a top-flight team next season.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 18 Jul 2019, 4:19 PM
25 minutes ago 570 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4730001
Kosovare Asllani in action during the Women's World Cup.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Kosovare Asllani in action during the Women's World Cup.
Kosovare Asllani in action during the Women's World Cup.
Image: Imago/PA Images

SWEDEN INTERNATIONAL KOSOVARE Asllani has become the first signing for Real Madrid’s women’s team.

The Spanish club announced they were launching a women’s team last month. The move comes after agreeing to buy CD Tacon, a Madrid-based team promoted to Liga Iberdrola, which is the domestic women’s top-flight competition.

“Proud to announce that I’ll be the first official signing for Real Madrid/Cd Tacon,” Asllani wrote on her Twitter page.

“Excited to write history, to help build and be part of this teams journey from the very start. It’ll be a dream to wear the most beautiful jersey in the world starting next season.

“Hala Madrid.”

Asllani links up with the side after two-and-a-half seasons with Linkoping. The Swedish club announced on Monday that they had come to an agreement with the 29-year-old to cancel her contract five months in advance.

Asllani was one of the star players for Sweden in their run to the World Cup semi-finals, where they bowed out to the Netherlands after extra-time.

They subsequently defeated England 2-1 in a third-place play-off to clinch a bronze medal finish, with Asllani hitting the opening goal of the game in the 11th minute.

The arrangement between Real Madrid and CD Tacon apparently only covers the first team, with a decision on an academy dependent on development.

The women’s team will train and play at Real’s Ciudad Real Madrid complex in Valdebebas.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie