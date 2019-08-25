This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Kovalev survives Yarde scare to defend WBO title

The Briton had Kovalev staggering for a short time in Chelyabinsk but could not topple the WBO champion.

By The42 Team Sunday 25 Aug 2019, 12:49 PM
https://the42.ie/4781516

Source: BT Sport Boxing/YouTube

SERGEY KOVALEV CAME through a difficult eighth round to stop Anthony Yarde and retain his WBO light-heavyweight belt in Chelyabinsk.

Kovalev reclaimed his title from Eleider Alvarez in January, having been knocked out by the same man in an initial meeting last year, to set up a return to Russia for the first time since 2016.

For a short time on Saturday, though, the home favourite staggered towards the brink of losing his belt again, despite dominating Yarde for much of the contest.

Kovalev found his rhythm after a cagey start and repeatedly tested Yarde’s chin with his left, seeing little come back his way from the Briton.

But after showing signs of a response in both the fifth and seventh, Yarde traded punches in the eighth before suddenly having Kovalev in clear trouble.

By the bell, the 36-year-old champion looked spent. He had done well to come through the onslaught but was warned by trainer Buddy McGirt to improve in a hurry or else he would be pulled out by his corner.

Kovalev responded to the ultimatum by going on the attack. A tiring Yarde did well to get through the 10th under heavy punishment but was knocked down in the next by a stiff jab, leading to the bout being stopped.

It is the first defeat of his 19-fight career, while Kovalev moves to 34-3-1.

“[Yarde] was seconds away from winning it with those body shots in the eighth,” promoter Frank Warren told BT Sport.

Every time, he was hurting [Kovalev] and he was all over the place at one stage.”

Earlier, Ilunga Makabu pipped Aleksei Papin in an entertaining bout that went the distance.

