Tuesday 18 June, 2019
Former Rangers and Scotland striker retires after 18-year career

Irish midfielder Gary Dicker has paid tribute to his Kilmarnock team-mate Kris Boyd, who steps away from professional football at 35.

By Sinead Farrell Tuesday 18 Jun 2019, 1:57 PM
Boyd enjoyed three spells at Killie.
Image: Jeff Holmes
Boyd enjoyed three spells at Killie.
FORMER RANGERS AND Scotland striker Kris Boyd has retired from professional football following an 18-year career.

The Kilmarnock captain steps away after helping his side qualify for the Europa League for the first time since 2001.

Boyd started his career at Kilmarnock and also enjoyed three separate stints at Rugby Park, hitting 136 goals in over 300 appearances. 

The 35-year-old also won six trophies with Rangers and retires as the record goal-scorer in the Scottish Premier League era.

He went onto play for Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest, Eskisehirspor and Portland Timbers before returning to Scotland where he signed for Kilmarnock and Rangers again.

Boyd won 18 caps for Scotland and scored seven times for his country. 

He spent the last four years on a final spell at Rugby Park and will be remembered as a hero of the club.

“Kris will rightly be regarded as a Kilmarnock legend and everyone at the club wishes him all the very best in his future career,” a statement reads on the Kilmarnock FC website.

“It may be a long time before we see his like again and Kris will always be welcomed back to Rugby Park with open arms.

“Thanks for everything Boydy.”

Kilmarnock and Irish midfielder Gary Dicker was among those to pay tribute to Boyd’s career.

Dicker Source: Gary Dicker Twitter

