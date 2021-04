Uefa open disciplinary proceedings against Slavia Prague's Kudela and Rangers' Kamara

Rangers' Glen Kamara (left) argues with Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela, whom he alleged made a racist comment towards him.

UEFA HAVE OPENED disciplinary proceedings against Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara and Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela after investigating racism claims.

Kudela has been handed a one-match provisional suspension while Uefa investigate allegations of racist abuse levelled against him by Kamara.

Slavia had earlier stated that the Czech international defender would not be travelling to London for their Europa League clash with Arsenal this week because of illness.

The Czech leaders denied Kamara’s claims and accused the Finland midfielder of punching Kudela after their 2-0 victory at Ibrox on 18 March.

A Uefa statement added: “Further information about this case will be made available once the Uefa Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has taken a decision in due course.”

Police Scotland are also investigating the allegations against Kudela and Slavia filed a criminal complaint against Kamara.