Springbok winger Arendse banned for 4 matches following Barrett collision

SOUTH AFRICA WINGER Kurt-Lee Arendse was suspended on Monday for four matches after committing dangerous play in the weekend’s Rugby Championship victory over New Zealand, tournament organisers said.

Arendse, who scored the first try in the Springboks’ 26-10 win in Mbombela on Saturday, collided with All Blacks fly-half Beauden Barrett when he jumped to catch a kick in the 75th minute, with both players being forced to leave the field.

Australian referee Angus Gardner almost immediately red-carded Arendse before he was stretchered off the field while Barrett was able to walk to the touchline.

Barrett injured his neck in the incident and faces a fitness test before New Zealand coach Ian Foster names his team on Thursday for a second match against South Africa in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Arendse was stretchered off following the incident. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

“Taking into account mitigating factors, including the clean judicial record of the player and his acceptance of guilt, the foul play review committee reduced the suspension to four weeks (matches).

“The player is therefore suspended for four weeks (matches), up to and including 17 September, 2022,” said a statement, adding the Springbok could have faced a ban of up to eight weeks (matches).

Arendse is ruled out of the second New Zealand Test, two in Australia and one in Argentina, before being available for the return match against the Pumas in Durban on 24 September.

Arendse, 26, won his first cap against Wales last month and faced the All Blacks because of an injury to star winger Cheslin Kolbe.

After the ban was announced, South Africa added uncapped 19-year-old Bulls utility back Canan Moodie, to their squad, but either Jesse Kriel or Warrick Gelant is likely to replace Arendse in the starting line-up.

South Africa name their matchday 23 on Tuesday ahead of the match at Ellis Park, where the Springboks have won nine of 14 clashes with the All Blacks.

– © AFP 2022

