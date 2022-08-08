Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 21°C Monday 8 August 2022
Advertisement

Springbok winger Arendse banned for 4 matches following Barrett collision

South Africa have also added uncapped 19-year-old Canan Moodie to their squad ahead of Saturday’s second Test against the All Blacks.

By AFP Monday 8 Aug 2022, 6:38 PM
1 hour ago 1,456 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5836427
Kurt-Lee Arendse.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Kurt-Lee Arendse.
Kurt-Lee Arendse.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

SOUTH AFRICA WINGER Kurt-Lee Arendse was suspended on Monday for four matches after committing dangerous play in the weekend’s Rugby Championship victory over New Zealand, tournament organisers said.

Arendse, who scored the first try in the Springboks’ 26-10 win in Mbombela on Saturday, collided with All Blacks fly-half Beauden Barrett when he jumped to catch a kick in the 75th minute, with both players being forced to leave the field.

Australian referee Angus Gardner almost immediately red-carded Arendse before he was stretchered off the field while Barrett was able to walk to the touchline.

Barrett injured his neck in the incident and faces a fitness test before New Zealand coach Ian Foster names his team on Thursday for a second match against South Africa in Johannesburg on Saturday.

mbombela-nelspruit-south-africa-6th-august-2022-kurt-lee-arendse-stretchered-off-with-concussion-near-the-end-of-the-rugby-championship-international-match-between-south-africa-and-new-zealand-a Arendse was stretchered off following the incident. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

“Taking into account mitigating factors, including the clean judicial record of the player and his acceptance of guilt, the foul play review committee reduced the suspension to four weeks (matches).

“The player is therefore suspended for four weeks (matches), up to and including 17 September, 2022,” said a statement, adding the Springbok could have faced a ban of up to eight weeks (matches).

Arendse is ruled out of the second New Zealand Test, two in Australia and one in Argentina, before being available for the return match against the Pumas in Durban on 24 September.

Arendse, 26, won his first cap against Wales last month and faced the All Blacks because of an injury to star winger Cheslin Kolbe.

After the ban was announced, South Africa added uncapped 19-year-old Bulls utility back Canan Moodie, to their squad, but either Jesse Kriel or Warrick Gelant is likely to replace Arendse in the starting line-up.

See Sport
Differently

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership

Become a Member

South Africa name their matchday 23 on Tuesday ahead of the match at Ellis Park, where the Springboks have won nine of 14 clashes with the All Blacks.

 – © AFP 2022

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie