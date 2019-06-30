This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Walker shines in Minsk to land European Games gold for Ireland

He beat Ukranian Mykola Butsenko on Sunday morning.

By Cian Roche Sunday 30 Jun 2019, 11:46 AM
36 minutes ago
https://the42.ie/4703710

KURT WALKER HAS won Ireland’s first gold medal of the European Games after his unanimous decision victory over Ukranian Mykola Butsenko.

Kurt Walker celebrates his win Ireland's Kurt Walker wins gold in Minsk. Source: Soenar Chamid/INPHO

The Lisburn native edged a tight contest to emerge victorious in the 56kg decider on Sunday morning.

Having beaten British rival Peter McGrail yesterday to book his place in this morning’s gold medal fight, the 24-year-old traded ferociously with Butsenko to claim a close decision victory.

In the final round, Walker opened a cut above the eye of his opponent as a flurry of punches landed. The number two seed had no answer as Walker expertly picked off his opponent on his way to European glory.

The win is a welcome result for Team Ireland, who this morning were forced to announce the withdrawal of gold medal hope and world champion Kellie Harrington from her 60kg final with a hand injury.

Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

