West Ham defender Zouma pleads guilty to kicking and slapping his pet cat

The player arrived at court in chaotic fashion, accompanied by several security guards to form a protective shield around the defendant.

By Press Association Tuesday 24 May 2022, 11:37 AM
Kurt Zouma arrives at court with his face hidden.
Image: PA
WEST HAM UNITED defender Kurt Zouma has admitted kicking and slapping his pet cat.

The 27-year-old Frenchman pleaded guilty to two counts under the Animal Welfare Act when he appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court in east London this morning.

Zouma was forced to apologise after harrowing footage was filmed and shared by his younger brother Yoan, 24, who admitted one offence during the hearing.

Kurt Zouma arrived at court in chaotic fashion, accompanied by several security guards who emerged from a vehicle holding umbrellas to form a protective shield around the defendant.

The brothers’ addresses have been withheld following a court order.

kurt-zouma-file-photo French defender Zouma. Source: PA

The court was told about disturbing footage of the incident, filmed at Zouma’s home and posted on Snapchat by his brother on 6 February.

It was later seen by a woman who had been messaging Yoan, who raised the alarm.

Zouma could be seen volleying the Bengal cat across his kitchen, before throwing a pair of shoes at it and slapping its head.

Prosecutor Hazel Stevens told the court Kurt Zouma could be heard saying: “I swear I’ll kill it, I swear I’ll kill it.”

He admitted two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal on 6 February.

Yoan admitted one count of aiding, abetting, counselling or procuring his older brother to commit an offence.

