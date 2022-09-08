Ex-Dundalk, Bohs and Pat’s forward retires from professional football at 32

KURTIS BYRNE HAS announced his retirement from professional football after a career that saw him line out for 14 clubs.

Byrne started his career in Scotland with Hibernian before returning to Ireland where he scored 34 league goals across spells at Dundalk, Bohemians and St Patrick’s Athletic.

The 32-year-old went on to play for Linfield in Northern Ireland and Welsh side The New Saints, concluding his career in the League of Ireland with spells at Waterford, Athlone Town and Bray Wanderers.

“It is with mixed emotions I have decided to retire from professional football,” he wrote on Twitter. “As this chapter of my life closes, a new very exciting chapter opens for me.

“I want to thank everyone involved at the clubs I was lucky to play for (a lot) over my 17-year career I have met some great people. And my family and friends who have always been there for me especially my partner Danielle and son Noah who had to put up with my moods after matches.

“I got to travel the world, win some top trophies, and pick up some personal accolades while getting to see some fantastic places doing something I love.

He concluded, “To all the fans I had the pleasure of playing in front of there was nothing better than scoring a volley in front of you all.”