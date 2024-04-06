Advertisement
Kurtley Beale arrives at the Downing Centre District Court in Sydney last February. Alamy Stock Photo
Done Deal

Kurtley Beale signs for Western Force following court case

The 35-year-old has signed for the Perth-based outfit, who currently sit bottom of the table.
1 hour ago

FORMER WALLABIES fullback Kurtley Beale has joined Super Rugby strugglers Western Force, the Australian club announced Saturday, as he resumes his career after being cleared of sexual assault.

The 35-year-old has signed for the Perth-based outfit, who currently sit bottom of the table, until the end of the Super Rugby season, the Western Force said.

“I know I have plenty to offer and I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue playing the game that I love,” Beale said in a statement.

He played 95 times for Australia but had been suspended from all forms of rugby after being arrested in January 2023 and charged over an alleged incident in the bathroom of a Sydney pub.

Beale repeatedly denied the allegations and was acquitted of all three charges in February, allowing him to play again after missing out on appearing at a fourth World Cup.

He played his first game since the court case last month for Sydney side Randwick in an Australian Club Championship game in Brisbane.

Force head coach Simon Cron said they had signed Beale as injury cover after regular fullback Harry Potter underwent ankle surgery.

“He (Beale) will add valuable experience and rugby brains to our playing group,” Cron added.

The Force suffered their sixth defeat in seven games this season when they were thrashed 50-3 at Auckland Blues on Friday.

– © AFP 2024

