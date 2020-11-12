'Mixed emotions' as Sligo Rovers defender confirms return to England

KYLE CALLAN-MCFADDEN’S four-year spell at Sligo Rovers has come to an end.

The 25-year-old is set to join National League club King’s Lynn Town, having decided to return to England for family reasons.

Callan-McFadden, who came through the ranks at Norwich City, revealed that his wife is due to take up employment in Norfolk, where her family are based.

King’s Lynn, who were promoted to the top tier of non-league football in England at the end of last season, are managed by former Norwich defender and coach Ian Culverhouse.

“We spoke about it as a family and we thought it was right to move back to England. It has been six years since Ella has been living near her family and friends,” Callan-McFadden explained.

“We had a great life in Ireland but Ella has a job secured in the NHS. It came fast but it’s the right time to move on. It’s a wee change for me after four years here. It’s more a family decision than football but it’s a change for us all. We’re looking forward to it now.”

Despite being a member of the Norwich City team that won the FA Youth Cup in 2013, Callan-McFadden was released by the club two years later.

After a spell in the USA with Orlando City, the Donegal native returned home to Ireland and was signed by Sligo Rovers ahead of the 2017 season.

He won the club’s Player of the Year award at the end of his debut campaign at The Showgrounds, before being appointed captain at the age of 22.

Callan-McFadden took his number of appearances for Sligo to 105 this season as Liam Buckley’s side finished in fourth place in the Premier Division, which will secure Europa League football for next season as long as the FAI Cup isn’t won by Derry City, Finn Harps or Athlone Town. Sligo take on Derry in the quarter-finals tomorrow week.

He added: “There is a bit of mixed emotions. It couldn’t happen to a better bunch of lads to finish fourth this season. They are a great group with no bad eggs.

“They deserve every success and the coaching staff as well. They have worked tirelessly with us, even through the lockdown, sending us programmes and keeping us fit. It obviously worked because we hit the ground running and we haven’t really stopped. Hopefully they can go on to win the FAI Cup.”

In a statement this evening, King’s Lynn Town said: “We are aware that Sligo Rovers have released a story relating to Kyle Callan-McFadden. We hope to have the relevant paperwork completed as quickly as possible before he joins up with the Linnets.”