Kyle Hayes not part of Limerick panel to face Tipperary

KYLE HAYES IS not part of the Limerick panel to face Tipperary in tomorrow’s league game at Páirc Uí Chaomh.

Both sides bring a 100% record to the Division 1B tie at the Cork venue (Throw in 7.35pm, RTÉ2) and the winner will progress to the semi-final.

Hayes was on the scoresheet for Limerick as he returned to the starting team in his side’s win over Dublin last month.

The 25-year-old was found guilty of two counts of violent disorder following a two-week trial at Limerick Circuit Criminal Court last December and will discover on 20 March if he is to serve a custodial sentence.

Cian Lynch and Aaron Gillane, the hurler of the year, will make their first starts of the season for Limerick.

John Kiely and his management team has announced their Limerick Senior hurling team and match panel for their Allianz Hurling League round 4 game:

The Limerick Hurling team will face Tipperary this Saturday evening in SuperValu Pairc Ui Chaoimh at 7.35pm. pic.twitter.com/VR44FHKXSM — Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) March 7, 2024

For Tipp, Paddy Cadell is set to make his first appearance of the year while Jake Morris returns to the starting line-up having recovered from an injury he picked up against Galway last month.

The Tipperary Senior Hurling Team to play Limerick has been named. pic.twitter.com/yvI91xjrhd — Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) March 7, 2024

Limerick:

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Fergal O’Connor (Effin) 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane) 4. Mike Casey (Na Piarsiagh)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell) 6. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora/Manister) 7. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)

8. Will O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh) 9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks) 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell) 12. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsiagh)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrikswell) 14. Donnacha O Dalaigh (Monaleen) 15. Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

