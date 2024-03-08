Advertisement
Kyle Hayes. Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Team news

Kyle Hayes not part of Limerick panel to face Tipperary

Cian Lynch and Aaron Gillane make first starts of season for All-Ireland champions.
1 hour ago

KYLE HAYES IS not part of the Limerick panel to face Tipperary in tomorrow’s league game at Páirc Uí Chaomh. 

Both sides bring a 100% record to the Division 1B tie at the Cork venue (Throw in 7.35pm, RTÉ2) and the winner will progress to the semi-final.   

Hayes was on the scoresheet for Limerick as he returned to the starting team in his side’s win over Dublin last month. 

The 25-year-old was found guilty of two counts of violent disorder following a two-week trial at Limerick Circuit Criminal Court last December and will discover on 20 March if he is to serve a custodial sentence.

Cian Lynch and Aaron Gillane, the hurler of the year, will make their first starts of the season for Limerick. 

For Tipp, Paddy Cadell is set to make his first appearance of the year while Jake Morris returns to the starting line-up having recovered from an injury he picked up against Galway last month. 

 

Limerick: 

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Fergal O’Connor (Effin) 3. Dan Morrissey (Ahane) 4. Mike Casey (Na Piarsiagh)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell) 6. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora/Manister) 7. Colin Coughlan (Ballybrown)

8. Will O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh) 9. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patricks) 11. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell) 12. Conor Boylan (Na Piarsiagh)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrikswell) 14. Donnacha O Dalaigh (Monaleen) 15.  Peter Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

 

Replacements 

 

  • 16. Jason Gillane (Patrickswell)
  • 17. Aaron Costelloe (Kilmallock)
  • 18. Adam English (Doon)
  • 19. Seamus Flanagan 
  • 20. Micháel Houlihan (Kilmallock) 
  • 21. Ethan Hurley (Newcastle West) 
  • 22. Ronan Lyons (Monaleen) 
  • 23. Tom Morrissey (Ahane) 
  • 24. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock) 
  • 25. Barry Murphy (Doon)
  • 26. Mark Quinlan (Garryspillane) 
